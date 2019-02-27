LIVE! Purdue

Purdue 46, Illinois 44 — 11:50 left in 2nd half

It's still the Carsen Edwards and Matt Haarms show for Purdue, although Edwards has been a little loose with the ball and simply threw it away for consecutive turnovers as Illinois has narrowed its deficit to two points. Trent Frazier has sparked this mini comeback off the bench, hitting a three-pointer and also a runner in the lane. The sophomore guard has a team-high eight points on 3 of 10 shooting.

****

Purdue 44, Illinois 35 — 15:26 left in 2nd half

Illinois' transition defense so far this half has left something to be desired. Purdue is winging some long-distance outlet passes and (mostly) converting at the rim. Carsen Edwards starting the second half by taking over offensively doesn't help Illinois' cause either. He's got 14 points now, and Matt Haarms, who like Edwards hit a three-pointer already this half, has 13 points. That's been enough to counter a more balanced approach by the Illini.

****

Illinois 33, Purdue 32 — Halftime

A halftime lead on the No. 14 team in the country? That's not bad. A few notes on the first 20 minutes of the game ...

— Nine of the 10 Illini to play have scored. The only one who hasn't is Samba Kane, who played the final 38.9 seconds of the first half in a move I assume was to assure Kipper Nichols didn't pick up a silly late foul.

— Aaron Jordan, Andres Feliz and Tevian Jones have five points apiece to lead a balanced Illinois offense.

— Illinois turned eight Purdue turnovers into eight points.

— The rebounding battle, despite what seems like a lot of Matt Haarms putbacks for Purdue is tied at 14.

— The Illini have a 14-0 edge in bench scoring. Mainly because Purdue doesn't have much of a bench when it comes to offensive production.

— Haarms has 10 points. Carsen Edwards has nine, so at least he isn't on pace for another 40-point game.

Now, to the Twitter machine!

Relatively pretty good half. Can't complain all that much... yet #Illini — Russ Johnson (@rjohns52) February 28, 2019

If you had the #illini shooting 37 percent in the first half and leading No. 14 Purdue, congratulations! It's your lucky day. — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) February 28, 2019

Halftime #B1Grefs update. #illini can't be too upset with how things are going at West Lafayette JuCo. I saw one or two calls go their way compared to a handful that went #purdue's way. Not bad for a road game in the #B1G. Samba Kane should have been called for 2 fouls in 33 sec* — Joe Deien (@joedeien) February 28, 2019

#Illini leading at the half and I’m feeling great about the cover. — Sports & Brews (@brews_sports) February 28, 2019

I’m not sure if the @BigTenNetwork commentators or the refs are pulling for the Illini more. Awful job by both. — Sam Hudnall (@SamuelHudnall) February 28, 2019

****

Purdue 30, Illinois 27 — 3:57 left in 1st half

How quickly things can change. Carsen Edwards scored five straight points, Ryan Cline knocked down a fadeaway jumper over Trent Frazier and then Matt Haarms followed up a miss with a putback. And now the Boilermakers are leading.

Remember when I posted about Kipper Nichols not scoring yet? He's actually taken one shot, but he just passed up an open three-pointer. Brad Underwood was not pleased. He let the redshirt junior forward know if he's open it would behoove him to shoot the ball.

Momentum has swung dramatically to Purdue's side. Illinois is obviously still right in this thing, but not letting the Boilermakers pull away much further (or any further) wouldn't be a bad idea to end the first half.

****

Illinois 24, Purdue 21 — 7:09 left in 1st half

That sound you might faintly hear on your TV at some point is, in fact, an "I-L-L, I-N-I" chant. The Orange Krush is here, having pulled off their surprise reveal early in the half after a pull-up jumper by Ayo Dosunmu got the Illini on th board. Their rows of orange-clad fans, is the biggest concentration of Illinois fan at Mackey Arena, with a few others dotting the mostly dressed in black crowd.

Meanwhile, Illinois is leading. Eight different Illini have scored, with only Kipper Nichols (perhaps not a surprise anymore) the only player to get some playing time and not score yet. Aaron Jordan and Tevian Jones lead Illinois with five points apiece. Six Purdue turnovers is helping mitigate the fact the Boilermakers are shooting 52.6 percent.

****

Purdue 13, Illinois 10 — 12:30 left in 1st half

Some fairly clean basketball in terms of no fouls or turnovers out of bounds to stop the clock for the first media timeout until now. While Illinois is trailing by three points, the Illini have — for the most part — made Purdue shoot some tough shots. The Illini have contested shots without fouling and not given the Boilermakers all easy looks. Carsen Edwards has attacked the basket for two buckets (and four points), and Matt Haarms has cleaned things up inside (also four points) for Purdue.

Da'Monte Williams and Aaron Jordan lead Illinois with three points apiece having both knocked down a three-pointer. Jordan's was a lengthy one to beat the shot clock. And while Alan Griffin was the first Illini off the bench, Trent Frazier, Kipper Nichols and Tevian Jones were all next up. So there's that. They would have been in earlier than the 12 1/2-minute mark had the clock ever stopped.

****

Illinois at No. 14 Purdue — 7:30 p.m., BTN

While Illinois appears to be at full strength for tonight's game, there was a change to the starting lineup. Trent Frazier is out. Andres Feliz is in. The other four starters — Ayo Dosunmu, Aaron Jordan, Da'Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili — remain the same.

****

Illinois at No. 14 Purdue — 7:30 p.m., BTN

Perhaps you heard the rumor that three Illinois players were going to be suspended for tonight's game at Purdue. It certainly seemed to be spreading like wildfire the last 24 hours. Where it started, no one seems to know.

What's pretty clear, though, as every player is dressed and continuing to go through warmups is that the rumor was just that — a rumor. Unless something pops at the very last minute, which seems rather unlikely given what I'm seeing with my eyes and the answer to the questions I asked and other media members also asked, Illinois will be at full strength to face the Boilermakers.

****

Illinois at No. 14 Purdue — 7:30 p.m., BTN

Time to take an early stroll through the Illini Twitter-verse since this game isn't starting for another 20-plus minutes. Such a strange tip time.

We'll start with some optimism from my neighbor here on the third row of media seating reserved for those of us from the state of Illinois ...

Great to be back at Mackey Arena for the first time in years. Got a feeling #Illini will hang close. We'll see. pic.twitter.com/9Eew6U8zxN — Bob Asmussen (@BobAsmussen) February 28, 2019

I don't see Purdue covering -12 vs the #Illini tonight. That Illinois team is probably the only 10 win team that can challenge just about anyone in the country. — Sports & Brews (@brews_sports) February 28, 2019

Over/under on number of #BoilerUp chants tonight?



I told @WCIA3Bret I'd set it at 100. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 28, 2019

****

Illinois at No. 14 Purdue — 7:30 p.m., BTN

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards scored a career high 40 points against Illinois last season in Champaign (a number he matched this year in a loss to Texas). Not letting him do it again tonight is the Illini's top priority (and probably secondary and tertiary priorities, too).

"He’s the best guard in the league," Illinois sophomore guard Trent Frazier said. "We’ve talked a lot about that. We’ve got to get after him — stress him — and make it hard for him for 40 minutes. He’s really strong for a (6-foot-1) point guard. He can shoot the ball from halfcourt if he wanted to. The thing is he gets a lot of shots up every night. You have to be aware of him and not relax on defense.

"We watched a lot of film on him. You’ve just got to come out and be ready and think he’s going to score when you guard him. He’s going to shoot it. You can’t take any plays off when guarding him and relax."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood mentioned some of the same strategies in trying to slow down Edwards.

"We’ve got to make his touches hard," Underwood said. "I always say the best way to defend a really good player — a really good scorer — is not let him catch it. He got to the rim. He’s very good in ball screens. He loves to play in that, and they put him in a lot of them in open space. He’s going to make some baskets. We just have to make sure we challenge everything from the catch to the shot."

****

Illinois at No. 14 Purdue — 7:30 p.m., BTN

Saturday's loss to Penn State has Illinois riding a two-game losing streak into tonight's showdown with Purdue. While the Nittany Lions are crushing Maryland right now, dropping a home game to Penn State (with the Flyin' Illini in the house no less) wasn't what Illinois wanted.

Happened for a reason, though.

"It was a tough weekend," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We got outplayed. Penn State was the aggressor. They played harder than we did. It was a game that they definitely deserved to win. They’re top five team in my opinion talent-wise. They’re talent is really good. It hurt in the front court a little bit. We have to do a better job of being dialed in and ready to go."

The challenge doesn't exactly get any easier tonight against the Boilermakers. Purdue has won 11 of its last 12 games.

"Get ready to face what is arguably one of the more efficient offensive teams in the country in Purdue," Underwood said. "A team that’s obviously led by a guy who’s preseason Player of the Year in Carsen Edwards, and a guy who had a little success against us last year.

"(Purdue coach Matt Painter's) done an unbelievable job with that team this year. They shoot it especially well. They’re one of the top teams in the country in percentage of points from the three. They’re one of the lowest in terms of points from the two. That being said, we obviously have to do a good job of chasing them around and taking them out of some of the stuff they want to do."

****

Good evening everybody. Illinois basketball is back on the road, and so is the News-Gazette Media contingent (tonight ... yours truly Scott Richey along with Bob Asmussen). Road games, of course, have not been good to the Illini the last two years. Illinois won just once away from State Farm Center in Big Ten play last year at Rutgers and has just one true road conference win this season earlier this month at Ohio State.

Can the Illini make it two tonight in West Lafayette, Ind., against Purdue? History is against them. Illinois hasn't won on the Boilermakers' home court since 2008, and Purdue is not only unbeaten at home this season but also has a better than .800 winning percentage at Mackey Arena in the 10 previous seasons.

Long odds for Illinois to pull the upset against the 14th-ranked Boilermakers. Purdue is currently a 12 1/2-point favorite, which has dipped just slightly since the Boilermakers opened the day as a 13-point favorite against the Illini.

So not only would a win in West Lafayette snap a lengthy losing streak for Illinois, but it would be another serious upset to go with the likes of Maryland and Michigan State. Tipoff is in an hour on BTN, so that gives you plenty of time to catch up on all things Illini basketball here at IlliniHQ.com ...

— Starters, stats, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Illinois native Nojel Eastern thriving in role with Purdue

— Ayo Dosunmu stayed home, will others follow?

— Illinois on the in-state recruiting hunt

Tall task for Illini at Mackey Arena

CHAMPAIGN — The AC/DC and Metallica was turned up to 11 on Tuesday morning at Ubben Basketball Complex, reverberating around the gym and drowning out mostly any other noise.

That's not an entirely uncommon experience at Illinois' practice facility the day before a road game. It's how the Illini prepare to play in a hostile environment away from home.

But Tuesday's music? It just seemed a little louder than normal. For a reason. Purdue's Mackey Arena is widely regarded as the loudest venue in the Big Ten — another factor not in Illinois' favor when it faces the 14th-ranked Boilermakers at 7:30 p.m. today.

"They've been very, very good at home," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

"We cranked the music again (Tuesday) to try to create as much difficulty as we can for our guys to communicate and stress the importance of it. We've got to have great poise."

Underwood might have been underselling Purdue's home-court advantage. The Boilermakers are unbeaten in 13 games so far this season at Mackey Arena.

It's not a fluke.

Purdue is two games away —the Boilermakers host Ohio State on Saturday — from a second undefeated home slate this decade after a 16-0 home record during the 2010-11 season. In the 10 prior seasons before this year, Purdue was 144-30 on its home court for an .828 winning percentage.

Click here to continue reading. Then make sure you keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com before, during and after tonight's game for more Illinois hoops coverage.