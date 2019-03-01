UPDATE: Crash reported north of I-57/I-74 interchange

5:25 p.m. update

The scene has been cleared and recovery is complete, state police report.

***

The Champaign Fire Department is on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 north of the Interstate 74 interchange.



Photos posted by the fire department (above) show at least two vehicles involved, including a livestock trailer that was hauling hogs. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

The accident happened about 10:50 a.m. Friday.

State police advised motorists to use caution in the area or find an alternate route.