UPDATE: Crash reported north of I-57/I-74 interchange
5:25 p.m. update
The scene has been cleared and recovery is complete, state police report.
The Champaign Fire Department is on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 north of the Interstate 74 interchange.
Photos posted by the fire department (above) show at least two vehicles involved, including a livestock trailer that was hauling hogs. Traffic is backed up in both directions.
The accident happened about 10:50 a.m. Friday.
State police advised motorists to use caution in the area or find an alternate route.
