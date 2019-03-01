UPDATE: Motorist hurt, hogs escape after semi hits car at I-57/I-74 interchange

Photo by: Champaign Fire Department Emergency personnel tend to the scene of an accident involving a semitrailer carrying hogs that rolled over after hitting a vehicle on Interstate 57 while merging from Interstate 74 on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Champaign.

UPDATE, 8:26 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured and several hogs were left roaming the median of Interstate 57 after a semitrailer hit a car while merging and rolled over Friday morning at the Interstate 74 interchange.

According to state police, at 10:51 a.m., Trevar C. Fischer, 37, of Ferdinand, Ind., was merging his semi carrying hogs bound for a Rantoul pork-processing plant on to northbound I-57 from westbound I-74 when he allegedly crossed over the solid white line from the merging lane into the right lane of I-57, striking a 2017 maroon Acura driven by Kirankumar V. Topudurti, 59, of Champaign.

The Acura crossed over the center median and across both lanes of southbound I-57, coming to rest facing south on the exit ramp from southbound I-57 to westbound I-74, state police said.

State police said Fischer lost control of the truck, which rolled onto the driver's side, with the trailer coming to rest in the median and the truck in the northbound lanes of traffic.

Police said Topudurti was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fischer, who was not injured, was ticketed for improper lane usage.

There was no word about what happened to the hogs.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.:

The scene has been cleared and recovery is complete, state police report.

* * * * *

Original story, published 11:45 a.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department is on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 north of the Interstate 74 interchange.

Photos posted by the fire department show at least two vehicles involved, including a livestock trailer that was hauling hogs. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

.@ChampaignFire is working an accident on I-57 north of I-74 with an overturned live stock trailer. Limited lanes are open in both directions. @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/fswkM5xt8U — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) March 1, 2019

The accident happened about 10:50 a.m. Friday.

State police advised motorists to use caution in the area or find an alternate route.