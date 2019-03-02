High-flying Central star at it again

Video: Terry dunk » more Videographer: Floyd Fisher/courtesy Champaign Central's human highlight reel – sophomore Khailieo Terry - was at it again in Friday's dramatic overtime win against Decatur MacArthur in a Class 3A regional title game in Rantoul. His second-half and-one sparked the Maroons and energized fans, coaches and players. Other Related Content Viral video: Khailieo Terry's monstrous dunk

Maroons' Khailieo Terry adds to his highlight reel

The area's best dunker — Champaign Central sophomore Khailieo Terry — put on another rim-rattling display to help the Maroons win their fourth consecutive Class 3A regional championship.

In the second half of what would be a 71-70 win, Terry took a long pass and finished with an emphatic slam while drawing a foul on a MacArthur defender.

Terry finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Terry is averaging 18.4 points per game for the Maroons, who next play Springfield Southeast in Tuesday's sectional semifinal.