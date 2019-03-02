High-flying Central star at it again
The area's best dunker — Champaign Central sophomore Khailieo Terry — put on another rim-rattling display to help the Maroons win their fourth consecutive Class 3A regional championship.
In the second half of what would be a 71-70 win, Terry took a long pass and finished with an emphatic slam while drawing a foul on a MacArthur defender.
Terry finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Terry is averaging 18.4 points per game for the Maroons, who next play Springfield Southeast in Tuesday's sectional semifinal.
