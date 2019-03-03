LIVE! Northwestern

Illinois 66, Northwestern 56 — 7:46 left in 2nd half

Da'Monte Williams might not bring much to the table offensively for Illinois (although he does have six points so far today). That's a number the Illini can probably get behind. Still, he's only scored more than six points five times this season. The last? His 10-point performance at Northwestern in early January.

But the point of this whole post was to say that Williams was the only Illini diving on the floor for the loose ball right before the latest media timeout. He might not bring a lot offensively, but he'll stay on th floor for doing everything else. Brad Underwood values that immensely.

Illinois 58, Northwestern 52 — 10:24 left in 2nd half

Sign of life from Kipper Nichols here in the second half. The redshirt junior has five points in the half for the Illini, which is more than he had in the last three games combined. That number was four, and all of them came Wednesday at Purdue. Nichols is flying around, getting in the thick of things on rebounds. It's the type of effort Brad Underwood has been looking for going on two years now. There have been flashes, but nothing consistent.

Illinois 48, Northwestern 43 — 13:59 left in 2nd half

Northwestern could have followed up its absolutely brutal three-point shooting in the first half with more of the same in the second. The Wildcats threw up some pretty terrible bricks. The thing is, they did so on open looks. Northwestern has gotten the same kind of shots so far in the second half and ... they've gone in. The Wildcats are 4 of 6 from three-point range after halftime, and they've managed to cut their deficit to just five points.

Those empty possessions at the end of the first half for Illinois (three in the final 40 seconds basically) kind of loom large. Instead of a 12-point halftime lead, the Illini could have had a bigger cushion with which to absorb a better shooting performance by Northwestern.

Illinois 39, Northwestern 27 — Halftime

Honestly, Illinois should probably be leading by more than 12 points considering how incredibly bad Northwestern was on the offensive end in the first half. While the Wildcats managed to avoid the turnover trouble that has plagued a number of Illini opponents, Chris Collins' crew shot just 30.3 percent from the field overall and 7.7 percent from three-point range. The latter? Well, that's pretty bad. Both fall under that category when you consider Illinois shot 52.2 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three-point range.

Andres Feliz — still basically the only Illini that always attacks the basket — leads the team with 11 points. Ayo Dosunmu has nine. Dererk Pardon is pacing Northwestern with 11 points. Considering how bad the Wildcats were shooting the ball in the first half it probably wouldn't be a terrible idea to stop chucking three-pointers and get the ball to Pardon more.

Live look at Collins giving his team Tuberculosis right before the final play of the half. No surprise NW turned it over. pic.twitter.com/tjuVC4yLLt — IlliniBballFanatic (@IlliniBball16) March 4, 2019

How about that first half! pic.twitter.com/1uZYjKXwRK — BIG ORANGE (@illini1988) March 4, 2019

I can’t imagine there being too many B1G players that ADLR can or should be guarding chest to chest 35’ from the basket. #Illini — Gary Tongate (@ChiefBigG) March 4, 2019

Ayo has that #11, but Feliz is looking like the ONE MAN FASTBREAK — Ty The Illini Guy (@illiniTyguy) March 4, 2019

#Illini complacent thinking they’ve already won the game. Only one playing hard is Feliz. — Big Deff (@BigDeff72) March 4, 2019

Illinois 26, Northwestern 15 — 7:39 left in 1st half

So ... not a lot has changed since we were last here. Northwestern hasn't gotten any better at the three-point line, with another miss to make it nine for the game from beyond the arc. But the Wildcats do have four offensive reboudns (to the Illini's zero), and Dererk Pardon is doing the most damage in that regard. Speaking of damage, Vic Law went coast to coast unchallenged (and through the entire Illinois defense) for a monster two-handed slam. Brad Underwood was less than thrilled, but the Illini still lead mainly because they're shooting 57.1 percent and Northwestern 21.7 percent.

Illinois 19, Northwestern 11 — 11:36 left in 1st half

Turns out making three-pointers is a good thing. Illinois is 4 of 5 from beyond the arc so far in the first half, with Ayo Dosunmu making another and even Da'Monte Williams getting on board since the first media timeout. Williams has now made three-pointers in consecutive games for just the second time this season. Conversely, Northwestern continues to miss open three-pointers. The Wildcats are 1 of 9 from beyond the arc as a team.

Illinois 8, Northwestern 4 — 15:59 left in 1st half

Several things going in Illinois' favor in the first 4 minutes of today's game. First, both Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu have knocked down a three-pointer. Considering the misses they both had Wednesday at Purdue, getting going early on the offensive end is a good thing. Also good? Northwestern shooting just 2 of 9 from the field before the first media timeout. The thing is, the Wildcats have had some pretty OK looks. They just haven't made them. It would behoove Illinois to not give up open looks like that too often. Those shots might start falling eventually.

Illinois vs. Northwestern — 5:30 p.m., BTN

The Trent Frazier coming off the bench experiment (if that's what it was) lasted just a single game. The sophomore guard is back in Illinois' starting lineup for today's game against Northwestern, and Andres Feliz will be coming off the bench again.

The rest of Illinois' starting lineup is the same as it's been for what's turned into most of the season. Frazier will be joined Ayo Dosunmu, Da'Monte Williams, Aaron Jordan (playing more undersized 4) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Northwestern is going with Vic Law, Anthony Gaines, Miller Kopp, Ryan Taylor and Dererk Pardon. That means Aaron Falzon, who has started the last two games will be coming off the bench.

Illinois vs. Northwestern — 5:30 p.m., BTN

There's more to today's matchup between Illinois and Northwestern than just the Illini trying to get some redemption for their loss earlier this season.

First, there's the rivalry between the two programs.

"Considering we’re both in the state of Illinois, definitely a different fire," Illinois senior guard Aaron Jordan said. "Everybody’s going to be riled. Fans are going to be riled up. But now we’re on our terms and our court, so it will be exciting."

There's also the fact it's a second game against the same opponent for Illinois — something that has worked out pretty well in rematches with Nebraska and Ohio State. The Illini lost to the Cornhuskers and Buckeyes in the opening week of Big Ten play in early December and then got wins back against both.

"That helps us because we can cover more things," Jordan said about how the preparation changes with a known opponent. "We can get ready a different way than we did last time — correcting our mistakes and knowing what they did and the adjustments they made. That’s huge for (the younger players) knowing they can catch on quicker."

Illinois vs. Northwestern — 5:30 p.m., BTN

Let's just say the Illini are aware of what happened when they played Northwestern in early January in Evanston.

"As a team, as a group, we’re going to play harder," freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. "We’re hungry for this game. We have two games left at home, so we’re going to try and give everything for our fans. It was a bad feeling to lose by two points.

"It’s a rivalry game. The energy is different. Both teams are ready to play. I feel like we haven’t had good games the last couple games. Northwestern hasn’t really played well. For this game, it’s a rivalry game, and both teams will be ready to play."

Senior guard Aaron Jordan is on the same page.

"We didn’t even play our best game, but we were still in it," he said. "We knew if we cleaned up some mistakes that game wee could have come out with the ‘W.’ That’s something we remember. As I was watching film (Friday), I said we’re a much better team than we were back then to now."

Good evening everybody. Who's ready for some late Sunday basketball? Yes, it's a 5:30 p.m. tip against Illinois and Northwestern, but that qualifies as late on the last day of the week (or first if you follow that type of calendar). Just another odd tip time for the Illini this season.

Regardless of when this game starts — and here's hoping it's actually at 5:30 p.m. and not like 5:42 p.m. or something — it's a game that does probably fall into the "must win" category for the Illini. Sure, Illinois has a couple more shots in the final week of the regular season to avoid the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but a three-game losing streak has not been the follow up the Illini wanted to their four-game winning that got the fan base back invested into the team this season.

Today's a winnable game. Illinois is a five-point favorite against Northwestern. That's where the line opened, and it's held steady now an hour away from tip. The Wildcats have also lost nine straight games, and they only won the first meeting between these two teams by two points in Evanston. That was a game the Illini could have won save for a Northwestern offensive rebound (and three-pointer by A.J. Turner) plus a shot clock violation and a bungled final play by Illinois.

Illinois didn't make a single one of its 11 three-pointers in that early January game at Northwestern. Similar shooting struggles in the second half of Wednesday's game at Purdue certainly didn't help the Illini's chances of pulling off the longshot upset.

Today? Illinois is going to need guys like Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili to make some shots.

Meanwhile, you've got some time on your hands before the 5:30 p.m. tip. So you should check out our Illini hoops coverage from the past few days.

Illinois needs to avoid late season swoon with Big Ten tournament fate unclear

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood hasn't spent a whole lot of time checking out the Big Ten standings this season. None, actually, according to the Illinois coach. It's not something he's focusing his energy and effort on at this point of the season or, to be clear, any other.

Underwood simply plans to let the final week of the regular season play out and take whatever seed the Illini might draw into the Big Ten tournament.

Illinois (10-18, 6-11 Big Ten) will start its three games in eight days stretch with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff today against Northwestern (12-16, 3-14) at State Farm Center.

"I haven't thought about it," Underwood said. "I couldn't even tell you. Seriously, when I tell you this, I've not looked one time all year at the Big Ten standings. It's game by game. When all 20 of them are played, I'll look and see where we're at.

"We want to win, sure. Absolutely. We want to try to build some momentum going into that thing. I think this league has proven one thing. Chicago is going to be a fun, fun Big Ten tournament. It could be shocking. Anybody could beat anybody."

That nature of the Big Ten this season — see Indiana upsetting Michigan State for a second time on Saturday — perhaps doesn't play into Illinois' favor in the final week of the regular season. The Illini's final three games come against teams currently in the bottom four of the conference. Teams that have already beaten Illinois this season.

Since Underwood hasn't checked out where the Illini currently fall in the Big Ten standings, here's what they're facing with one week left to play before the conference converges on Chicago starting March 13.

Illinois sits alone in 10th place following Rutgers' surprising win at Iowa on Saturday. But the Illini are just a half game ahead of Indiana, who is now in 11th place. The Illini are also just 1 1 / 2 games ahead of Nebraska and Penn State, both tied for 12th, and three games ahead of last-place Northwestern.

