UPDATE: Accidents clog I-57 in Champaign

This morning's wintry blast has made a mess of area interstates.

State police are on the scene of several vehicle collisions on Interstate 57 between the I-74 interchange and the Curtis Road exit in Champaign County.

The accidents have led to lane blockages and delays.

At about 11 a.m. police reported a vehicle lost control and flipped over into a ditch on Illinois 10 at Barlow Road near the Interstate 72 exit in Piatt County.

At noon state police reported two silver vehicles crashing at the interchange between southbound Interstate 57 and eastbound Interstate 74, causing some lane blockage. After a two truck was called, the lane was cleared.

Police also reported a disabled vehicle at Kirby and Duncan in Champaign.