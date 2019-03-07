LIVE! Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — Indiana turned 23 made dunks and layups into serious advantage on points in the paint and a 92-74 victory against Illinois in the Illini's regular season home finale. Juwan Morgan ld the Hoosiers with 20 points and was one of five Indiana players in double figures.

Ayo Dosunmu paced Illinois with 16 points, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 15 points. Illini senior Aaron Jordan put up 11 points in his final game at State Farm Center. Illinois (11-19, 7-12 Big Ten) will play Sunday at Penn State in its final game of the regular season.

****

Indiana 77, Illinois 60 — 7:36 left in 2nd half

Samba Kane played exactly 2 minutes in the month of February. The 7-foot freshman center didn't play at all in five games. He's already matched that playing time for one month in one game in March with 2 minutes (and counting) so far against Indiana. He's shown a couple nice things. He hustled for a loose ball, diving on the floor to corral it, even though he slid out of bounds in the process. He also got a steal that led to a transition three-pointer for Trent Frazier.

And now, one has to assume, come the tweets asking why Brad Underwood didn't play him more. There are reasons — Kane is still raw offensively and defensively (save for the occasional blocked shot) — but Illini fans aren't all that interested in them it seems.

****

Indiana 71, Illinois 52 — 11:50 left in 2nd half

This one is progressively getting away from the Illini. It's basically the halfway point of the second half, and Indiana is still shooting 55.8 percent from the field and scoring 1.449 points per possession. Neither of those things are good for Illinois. Here's the thing that's really hurting the Illini, though. Indiana has committed just four turnovers. Four. Illinois has its issues defensively when its forcing a slew of turnovers. They're just compounded when the Illini can't take the ball away.

****

Indiana 63, Illinois 48 — 15:36 left in 2nd half

So nothing has really changed here at the first media timeout of the second half. Indiana has made five shots so far. Four of them were layups, including a wide open one for Juwan Morgan to get things going after he beat Giorgi Bezhanishvili off the dribble and there was no Illinois help defense to be found. Morgan has a game-high 16 points, of which most came in the paint. Rob Phinisee is right behind him with 13 points (also several layups).

****

Indiana 52, Illinois 42 — Halftime

Illinois shot 53.8 percent from the field in the first half. The Illini also made their three-pointers at the same rate. And they're still trailing by 10 points. Here's a few reasons why ...

— Indiana made 13 of 17 layups

— The Hoosiers also hit a few three-pointers of their own (including one by Romeo Langford) after missing six straight to start the game

— All said, Indiana scored an unbelievable 1.529 points per possession (that's a lot)

— Illinois also had just two offensive rebounds

— The Hoosiers lead the rebounding battle 18-12 and also have a 30-12 advantage on points in the paint

Defense has clearly been an issue.

Anyway, to the Twitter machine!

The Illini defense that was feared in February is struggling lately. Just gave up 52 in the first half to Indiana and has allowed an average of over 42 points per half over the last four — Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) March 8, 2019

Illini playing no defense — james nicholson (@jbnichol) March 8, 2019

Tev can’t get minutes because of his defense? Do I have that right? #illini — Only at Illinois (@Only_Illinois) March 8, 2019

Illinois trying to beat Indiana without playing any defense. #Illini pic.twitter.com/EzQwjReA7B — Joe Hall (@J_hall35) March 8, 2019

****

Indiana 32, Illinois 24 — 7:46 left in 1st half

Three-pointers are good, especially when you make them. Illinois has made them so far tonight. Six of them, in fact, on 11 attempts. Aaron Jordan and Ayo Dosunmu have made two three-pointers apiece. And the Illini are still losing. Because as good as three-pointers are, getting a bunch of easy looks around the basket is pretty good, too. Indiana has made a killing around the rim and currently holds a 20-4 advantage on points in the paint.

****

Indiana 20, Illinois 16 — 11:13 left in 1st half

Indiana missed the first six three-pointers it attempted tonight. None of them were particularly good shots. Maybe one. Little-used Evan Fitzner is in the game and made one, but the Hoosiers' are still shooting just 14 percent from deep.

Illinois probably doesn't mind Indiana jacking bad shots from the perimeter. The less time the Hoosiers spend around the basket, the better, considering they have a 14-2 advantage so far on points in the paint.

****

Illinois 10, Indiana 10 — 14:59 left in 1st half

Illinois went to Giorgi Bezhanishvili early tonight, working to establish the freshman forward in the post. Illini coach Brad Underwood has talked about that several times the last couple weeks mainly because it hadn't happened. Bezhanishvili is leading the way so far with four points, including a nice tip-in putback. Ayo Dosunmu and Aaron Jordan also knocked down a three-pointer apiece.

That's all pretty good news in the early going. Romeo Langford with four points already might not be.

****

Illinois vs. Indiana — 7 p.m., FS1

The Illini are still kind of smarting about their loss to Indiana this season even though it happened two months ago.

"It’s a big game," freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. "We lost one on the road. We were close. I think it was 4 minutes to go and we were down four, but we lost it. It was really disappointing for us because we felt like we could have won that game.

"We are hungry as always, trying to play hard and get the win — especially since it’s our Senior Night. Leave it all out for the seniors and for our fans in the last home game."

****

Illinois vs. Indiana — 7 p.m., FS1

Senior Night can be an emotional time. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said his team, though, knows what's at stake and hopefully can harness those emotions.

"I think we’re more ready," Underwood said. "You don’t have to say a lot. They know. Senior Nights are exceptionally hard for those that are invested. I had three Senior Nights at Stephen F. Austin when I was there, and all of three of this groups became the winningest seniors in the history of the program. We had one senior, couldn’t start him. We couldn’t get the tears to shut down.

"There are challenges that way, but it’s good. That’s what this thing is all about is investment and passion. This group knows. This is a really close team. They understand that."

****

Good evening everybody and welcome back to the final LIVE! Report of the season from State Farm Center (barring what, at this point, would be a fairly surprising NIT berth and any potential home games). The odds are fairly stacked against that, so this is probably going to be the last one save for the Big Ten tournament. Enjoy it.

It's a rather important game tonight at the Farm between Illinois and Indiana. The two rivals are currently neighbors in the Big Ten standings, sitting at 10th and 11th. An Illini win will keep them out of the bottom four of the conference and out of the Wednesday start ot the Big Ten tournament. A loss will let the Hoosiers leapfrog the Illini and basically assuring a Wednesday game in Chicago for Brad Underwood's squad.

Indiana beat Illinois 73-65 on Jan. 3 in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers were actually ranked at the time. They immediately went on a seven-game losing streak, beat Michigan State (for the first time) and then lost five more in a row. Of course, Indiana has gotten back on track with upset victories against Wisconsin and Michigan State (again). So the Hoosiers have some momentum.

Illinois has some momentum of its own, albeit probably not as much. Scraping by to fend off Northwestern isn't exactly the same as a pair of top 25 upsets. But the Illini at least snapped their own three-game losing streak Sunday against the Wildcats. Beating Northwestern and then Indiana in the final two home games of the year might be the best thing ever for Illinois fans.

Of course, the Illini have to take care of business tonight against the Hoosiers to make that a reality. It's a tough draw given Indiana has decided to take advantage of having a lottery pick on its roster again. Turns out letting Romeo Langford have the ball a little more wasn't a bad idea. Slowing him down (and Juwan Morgan) will be the key for the Illini.

Tip-off is in an hour, so use your time wisely and check out our Illinois hoops coverage right here at IlliniHQ.com ...

Two peas in a pod(cast): longtime @bigten columnists @Tatelines and Bob Hammel spill the beans, from Bob Knight's health to Jim Delany's replacement. Listen: https://t.co/tWjgD8O829. pic.twitter.com/aBo8xFT0w5 — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) March 7, 2019

CHAMPAIGN — Drew Cayce will graduate in May. His career as an Illinois walk-on will end sooner, with the countdown really hitting full speed starting with today's regular season home finale against Indiana set for a 7 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.

Cayce calls it a "bittersweet moment." But he isn't done with the Illini. The Libertyville native has two more years in Champaign, as he'll transition to graduate assistant on Brad Underwood's coaching staff starting with the 2019-20 season.

"Me and Coach Underwood have been talking about me potentially getting into coaching eventually," Cayce said. "I think the best route is to start young. The GA program here is pretty exceptional, and I think that'll be a good stepping stone to put me in the right direction."

Cayce said he started seriously thinking about his life after basketball this past summer. With graduation on the horizon in less than a year, he said he had to figure out what his future was going to be. Coaching was always an option, and that only solidified the more he spoke with Underwood about it.

"I saw it a year ago in him," Underwood said. "There's certain people that are maybe made to coach. You see him teach. You see him talk, his energy and passion for it. We challenge our guys all the time to have a passion, and Drew's passion is basketball and it's played out for him in this form. I understand. I was very much the same way. He's got a bright future ahead of him and he's going to learn the business and he'll impact our guys because he knows exactly what we want and how we do things."

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com for more Illinois basketball coverage before, during and after tonight's game.