Weekend wind advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Piatt, DeWitt, Macon, Shelby and Moultrie counties. It's in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.



Gusts of 50 miles per hour are possible, leading to minor tree damage and hazardous driving. You should also bring your lawn and porch items inside.



For the latest conditions, click here.



For Greg Soulje's weather blog, click here.