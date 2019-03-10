LIVE! Penn State

Illinois 16, Penn State 12 — 7:30 left in 1st half

Illinois opened in a 1-2-2 zone defense today and has stayed in it. Why not? Penn State is currently 1 of 12 from three-point range — a whopping 8.3 percent. It's not like the Nittany Lions are a good three-point shooting team to begin with. They're shooting just 32.2 percent on the season, but that hasn't discourage them from jacking up a lot of questionable shots. For a team that makes a killing in transition, three-pointer after three-pointer is exactly the type of offense Illinois wants to see.

Illinois 9, Penn State 8 — 11:53 left in 1st half

This game is giving off some serious 38-33 vibes. That sad example of basketball happened 10 years ago, so maybe history repeats itself (albeit at Penn State this time). Illinois took the lead before this media timeout on a Giorgi Bezhanishvili hook shot. His soft touch around the rim is truly notable.

So is his frontcourt teammate Adonis De La Rosa's anything-but-soft touch when he gets the ball in the post. A De La Rosa post touch has, without fail, been a shot almost every time this season. Most of them aren't great looks, including the back-to-back misses he had earlier in the half. His shots are eerily reminiscent of Mike Thorne Jr.

Illinois 5, Penn State 5 — 15:41 left in 1st half

Strange start for Illinois in State College — some good, some bad. The Illini have been able to force some Penn State turnovers and get out in transition, but they haven't been able to finish with Ayo Dosunmu getting blocked at the rim and Andres Feliz getting stripped (and then having the ball bounce off him out of bounds for a reutrn turnover).

Dosunmu, though, is responsible for all five Illinois points. He hit a corner three-pointer and then found a cutting Giorgi Bezhanishvili for a layup.

Illinois opened the game in zone defensively, which makes sense given the 52 points Indiana scored in the paint on Thursday. Penn State isn't hitting consistently from three-point range against the zone so that's good, but the Illini also aren't defensive rebounding very well.

Illinois at Penn State — 11 a.m., FS1

Today's a fairly important day beyond it simply being the last day of the regular season in the Big Ten. That also means that ballots for postseason awards are due — both in the Big Ten and for the USBWA (U.S. Baskteball Writers Association) All-District voting (and other national awards).

I've got a vote for both the Big Ten's postseason honors, the Associated Press Big Ten honors and as a member of the USBWA. To tie into today's game, I'll be considering some Illini for spots on those various ballots. Like Ayo Dosunmu. The 6-foot-5 guard is a lock in my opinion for the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. The question is whether he makes it onto one of the three overall All-Big Ten teams.

The First Team really isn't up for much debate, in my opinion, with Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Penn State's Lamar Stevens, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ and Maryland's Bruno Fernando my selections. The other two teams are up in the air, but I've got until tonight to figure things out.

Illinois at Penn State — 11 a.m., FS1

Today's four remaining Big Ten games in the regular season — well, three of them at least — will have plenty of impact on the conference standings and subsequent Big Ten tournament seeding. Here's all of Illinois' seeding scenarios:

If Illinois beats Penn State Sunday, Illinois clinches a first-round bye…

— Illinois is the 8 seed and will play 9 seed Ohio State if Indiana and Ohio State both lose Sunday

— Illinois is the 9 seed and will play 8 seed Minnesota if Indiana loses and Ohio State wins Sunday

— Illinois is the 10 seed and will play 7 seed Ohio State if Indiana and Ohio State both win Sunday

— Illinois is the 10 seed and will play 7 seed Minnesota if Indiana wins and Ohio State loses Sunday

If Illinois loses to Penn State Sunday, Illinois will play in the first round…

— Illinois is the 11 seed and will play 14 seed Northwestern if Indiana wins Sunday.

— Illinois is the 12 seed and will play 13 seed Nebraska if Indiana loses Sunday.

The Illini understand the importance of today's game.

"It means a lot," freshman guard Alan Griffin said. "We want to get that bye. We don't want to play on the first day, so we've got to come out strong against Penn State."

"Winning this game will put us in a good spot," sophomore guard Trent Frazier added. "We've just got to get back hot. This game, this means a lot. It sets up the bracket and could put us in a good spot not having to play all those games and getting a bye. We know how important this game is for us, and we really need it."

Might as well just get this out of the way now. Today's game is an important one for Illinois. Beat Penn State — get a little redemption against the Nittany Lions — and the Illini will get a first round bye in the Big Ten tournament. Lose and it's another Wednesday start.

From a purely basketball standpoint, the potential Wednesday matchups (Nebraska and Northwestern) are better for Illinois. The Illini can be fairly confident about their chances in those games.

But perception matters. Another year in what's essentially a play-in game isn't ideal — particularly after that four-game winning streak in February where the fan base started feeling better about the direction of the program — probably wouldn't sit well.

It's been a fairly rough go for Illinois since it seemed to have turned a corner last month. Five wins in six games, including a pair of top 25 upsets against Maryland and Michigan State plus a true road win at Ohio State, was good. Losing four of five heading into today's game at Penn State — where the lone win against Northwestern was a couple Wildcats' three-pointers away from being a bad home loss — has sapped the Illini of almost any momentum and a certain amount of goodwill from parts of the fan base.

So, yeah, today's game is kind of important. Illinois needs it turn out better than its last morning tip against Penn State where the Nittany Lions spoiled the Flyin' Illini reunion with an 83-76 victory at State Farm Center that wasn't really as close as that score might indicate.

Tip is in an hour on FS1, so spend a little time catching up on all things Illinois and Big Ten hoops here at IlliniHQ.com ...

Though different on surface, UI freshman duo driven by same goals

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu was at the forefront of the Illinois fan base's consciousness well before he ever put on an Illini jersey.

Dosunmu was everything the fans wanted. All they had yearned for through recruiting miss after recruiting miss. A five-star point guard. Out of Chicago. Committed to staying home.

Dosunmu was anointed as the player that could pull Illinois out of its five-year NCAA tournament drought — put the Illini back on the map — the moment he said yes to the Illini in October 2017.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili was a relative unknown. The three-star forward out of New Jersey (via Austria and the Republic of Georgia) became the second member of Illinois' 2018 recruiting class when he committed just less than a year ago.

The reaction was more "Who?" than "Whoa!"

At first glance, Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili — strangers to each other before they arrived in Champaign last summer — couldn't have been more different. The past 10 months have changed that. They've found kindred, comedic spirits just as driven to pull Illinois out of the bottom of the Big Ten while proving just how capable they are on the court.

The results might not be there yet, both Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili make a point of saying, but the effect they've made in their first season — with Illinois set for its regular-season finale at 11 a.m. today at Penn State — has helped the Illini at least set a foundation for the work it will take to return the program to prominence.

"Their impact on our program this season and for the future is huge," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They're not dealing with normal freshmen stuff because of the stage they've been put on and the platform they've been put on. They've done nothing but exceed and exceed every expectation that I had for both of them.

"There's very few freshmen who have impacted a team nationally. There's some, obviously, you can look at the Duke guys, but there's very few that have impacted a team like those two guys have impacted our team."

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back for more Illinois basketball coverage throughout the day.