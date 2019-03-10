World-class wheelchair basketball on way to State Farm Center

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Members of the University of Illinois' men's wheelchair basketball team fight for a rebound during practice at Activities and Recreation Center in Champaign on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Image

All his life, Gabe DenBraber was told to try wheelchair basketball. But as a seventh-grader, he wanted no part of it.

The spina bifida that afflicted him from birth, after all, hadn't stopped him from playing and succeeding at able-bodied baseball to that point. But after a surgery failed and his legs grew too weak to support his upper body, he begrudgingly decided to give it a try.

"As soon as I got in that gym, everything changed," DenBraber said.

"I was like a kid in a candy store. ... I went, 'Oh wow, this is not what I thought it was.' People were banging on each other, people were getting swatted, hitting threes. I had a whole different perspective on it."

The Illini are hoping to change the perspective of more than a few sports fans who don't know what wheelchair basketball has to offer when they host the national championship tournament at State Farm Center from Thursday to Saturday.

"People that come to wheelchair basketball games, I've never met somebody that's been disappointed," freshman Ben Moronchuck said. "You've got to try to figure out how we effectively get people to come out and see, 'This is a really fun sport.'"

A tradition of excellence

For obvious reasons, the sport is different from its able-bodied counterpart. With the use of chairs come rule changes. A player is only allowed two pushes before he or she needs to dribble.

Coming from a lower vantage point without power from the legs, upper-body shooting mechanics are magnified and core strength is crucial to score. Whereas agility and quick first steps are important in able-bodied basketball, the ability to maneuver the chair is crucial to create separation and gain position in wheelchair basketball.

"Any player can shoot," freshman Miles Hill said, "but if you can't burn somebody one-on-one or control your body the right way, you wouldn't be good. In able-bodied basketball, most people who are athletic grow into that, but in wheelchair basketball, you have to actually teach yourself to use the chair."

The history of UI wheelchair basketball is a storied one. The Illini have won 29 championships combined across the men's and women's teams. The sport's history in the U.S. began at Illinois in 1948, when Dr. Tim Nugent established the team along with other rehabilitative services for disabled students, including World War II veterans.

The sport stuck, and Illinois evolved as one of the most accessible campuses for students in wheelchairs.

Former Illinois athletes litter the Paralympic wheelchair basketball teams, including Canadian Patrick Anderson, who is considered the best player in the world, and Steve Serio and Brian Bell, who helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics. Around 60 former athletes will be in town for this week's games.

Teams have a range of disabilities, and that's by design. The sport is governed by a point system, in which players are rated on a point scale from 1 to 4.5. Moronchuck can walk normally but can't play stand-up sports because of a foot and Achilles injury that limits his lateral movement. Because he has full range of motion in his torso and arms, he's given a rating of 4.5.

Juniors Collin LaFon, who has cerebral palsy, and Dagoberto Saenz, who suffered a spinal cord injury when he was shot as a 6-year-old in Colombia, both have 1.0 ratings. Miles Hill has risen from a 2.0 to a 3.0 after different evaluations.

Between the five players a team puts on the floor, only 14 points are allowed. While high-pointers like Moronchuck, who played in the 2016 Paralympics with Canada, typically fill up the basket, low-pointers usually have to find other ways to stay useful.

"Low-pointers, since we don't have a lot of function, don't typically carry the ball and don't typically do a lot of the shooting," LaFon said. "So my job is to go out and pick and screen for Thomas (Duffy) and Willie and those guys who score all of the points for us and then not be a liability on defense and really kind of bring the team together that way."

'We can do a lot in this chair'

The team's two juniors, both low-pointers, are the team's oldest players. After graduating seven players two years ago, coach Matt Buchi brought in two classes of five players each over the last two years. While Moronchuck is the most experienced player of the bunch because of three years with the Canadian national team, the group as a whole is young.

That youth has led to a roller-coaster season, in which the Illini handed defending national champion No. 1 Alabama its only loss. They've also endured several frustrating losses.

"We have this talent and we have this caliber but it's, 'How do we produce it every game?'" DenBraber said. "And I think it's good for a young team like that to see, 'You can go so high up,' and you can be the best and you can beat the best, but also coming down and you're like, 'OK, we have more work than we think.' We have to bring our best every game."

On Friday, Buchi gathered his young group in a huddle at their first practice at State Farm Center and told them to drink the atmosphere in.

"Look around," he said, "because I don't want you to ignore it. I want you to experience it and know where you're at, because when there's a big moment in the game, that's when you're going to realize that you're in this venue. I want you to recognize that this is just a basketball court. It's just a gym. But the opportunity that we have is that it's our home court."

The Illini aren't out only to prove their mettle against the competition this week, which will kick off Thursday when the women play at 2 p.m. against Alabama and the men play at 4 p.m. against UT-Arlington. They're out to represent their sport on the biggest stage in town.

"I think a misconception that we get is that we're not athletes just because we're in a chair," DenBraber said. "I think it'll be really cool to play in State Farm with that crowd and be able to show them that we have that talent and we can do a lot in this chair."