High wind gusts expected Thursday

The National Weather Service said wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible Thursday.



The weather service has issued a high wind watch for Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Piatt, Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties.



You should be careful while driving, especially in a large vehicle like a semi truck or in an area where there are no objects to knock the wind down.



Things like lawn furniture, small tree limbs and loose siding and roofing could be blown around.



The weather service even said isolated power outages are possible.



