LIVE! Iowa

Illinois vs. Iowa — 8:30 p.m., BTN

A few keys to the game for the Illini ...

— Best not to leave Joe Wieskamp or Jordan Bohannon or Isaiah Moss open at the three-point line. That trio missed just a single three-pointer (of the 14 total they attempted) in Iowa's 24-point win in January.

— The matchup to watch will be Iowa's Tyler Cook against whoever Illinois plays against him. To start, that will be Aaron Jordan. That's a huge advantage for the Hawkeyes and one the Illini will have to find some way to lessen.

— Get the ball to Giorgi Bezhanishvili. He made 12 of 15 shots last night for 26 points. To not feed him would be a mistake.

— Ayo Dosunmu's going to have to figure out a way to have his typically solid game in Chicago. He's got 13 points total in the Illini's two games at the United Center so far this season.

— What Trent Frazier did last night? Hitting threes and scoring 21 points? More of that.

Two most important tweets you'll read all night.

Illinois has arrived at the United Center and #Illini are back in orange Flyin Illini throwbacks. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 15, 2019

A young #Illini fan just knocked off a similarly young Iowa fan in a halftime shooting competition and then smoked the Minnesota fan in the finals. So ... Illinois has that going for it tonight. #B1GTourney — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 14, 2019

Illinois did what it had to to Wednesday night. The Illini survived — literally in an overtime win against Northwestern — and now they've advanced to today's second round game against Iowa.

It's a chance for redemption for Illinois after the Hawkeyes won a 24-point blowout on Jan. 20. Iowa hit 10 straight three-pointers in that game and finished at better than 70 percent from beyond the arc. It's something the Illini haven't forgotten.

The question is ... can Illinois survive and advance one more time? The basketball matchup might not favor the Illini given Iowa's big men (Tyler Cook and Luka Garza) and the Hawkeyes' stable of capable shooters. But the momentum matchup — if there is such a thing — belongs to Illinois.

The Illini have it after beating Northwestern on Wednesday night. Nebraska proved earlier today what a Wednesday win can eman, as the Cornhuskers upset a top 25 Maryland team. Iowa, on the other hand, has zero momentum having lost five of its last six games.

The opportunity is there for an Illinois upset. Will the Illini capitalize? We'll find out in about an hour. While you're waiting for the final game of the day from Chicago, catch up on what you might have missed in the (really) early morning hours today.

Illini hoping for 'tidal wave'

CHICAGO — Illinois could have folded when Andres Feliz's game-winning layup caromed untouched by Northwestern off the backboard — and only the backboard — at the end of regulation Wednesday night at the United Center.

The Wildcats nailing a three-pointer to start overtime and grabbing the momentum would have been another reason to throw in the towel.

The Illini might have done just that early in the season. Or during their 1-7 start to Big Ten play. Or while losing five of six games to end the regular season.

Except they didn’t Wednesday night in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

They rallied, combining a series of defensive stops and big plays at the offensive end — from Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and even a little redemption for Feliz — for a 74-69 overtime victory.

Illinois (12-20) is in win-or-go-home mode in the tournament. There’s nothing left for the Illini this season after Chicago — unless they win the whole thing. Beating Northwestern (13-19) was the first step they had to take.

“There were a lot of things that didn't go particularly well throughout the course of the ball game, and yet we kept just hanging in,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said “To miss the layup at the end and then have them open the overtime with the three probably is the thing that makes me the happiest. It would have been very, very easy to just roll over and lay down, and we just kept hanging in there.”

To continue reading, click here. Then keep checking out IlliniHQ.com for more Illinois hoops coverage all night (and into Friday morning).