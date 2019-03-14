UPDATED: Tornado watch canceled, high wind warning remains

Updated 2:28 p.m. Thursday



The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch, as storms have "rapidly pushed to the northeast."



The high wind warning remains. University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy recorded a gust of 48 miles per hour Thursday afternoon.



Updated 12:42 p.m. Thursday



A tornado watch continues until 5 p.m. Thuesday for the following counties: Champaign, Vermilion, Ford, Iroquois, DeWitt and Piatt.



A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado. A tornado warning means a twister is imminent.



You should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.



Updated 7:48 a.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service says most of our listening area is under a high wind warning until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The warning includes Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties. Winds could gust as high as 65 miles per hour in some places.

Meanwhile, DeWitt, Ford and Iroquois counties are under a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Thursday. Wind gusts could range from 45 to 55 miles per hour.

You should be careful while driving, especially in a large vehicle like a semi truck, or in an area where there are no objects to knock the wind down.

Things like lawn furniture, small tree limbs, and loose siding and roofing could be blown around. There could be some isolated power outages as well.

Original 3:40 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service said wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible Thursday.



The weather service has issued a high wind watch for Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Piatt, Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties.



You should be careful while driving, especially in a large vehicle like a semi truck or in an area where there are no objects to knock the wind down.



Things like lawn furniture, small tree limbs and loose siding and roofing could be blown around.



The weather service even said isolated power outages are possible.



