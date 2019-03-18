American to add second flight from Willard to Charlotte, N.C.

Other Related Content All Access: Willard Airport

SAVOY — American Airlines plans to add a second daily flight from University of Illinois Willard Airport to Charlotte, N.C., starting in May.

The airline started one daily flight to Charlotte Douglas International Airport this past December, and plans to offer the second flight from May 3 through July 6.

“The one daily flight to Charlotte is performing very well," said Tim Bannon, Willard’s interim executive director.

The two departing daily flights will leave Willard at 5:54 a.m. and 12:48 p.m., with returning flights scheduled to arrive at 12:08 p.m. and 8:49 p.m.

Flights can be booked immediately.

“The additional flight will be great for the community,” Bannon said. “This will give travelers a second option for a connection in Charlotte.”

The additional flight joins five daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and two daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

