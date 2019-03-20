Fatal crash in Douglas County

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal two vehicle crash in Douglas County earlier Wednesday.

State Police say the accident happened on Route 36 and Douglas County Road 1865 East, which is east of Route 130. It involved a van and a commercial vehicle. More details on the accident are not yet available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The road is expected to be closed until around noon Wednesday for the investigation into the crash. Expect delays if you are traveling eastbound or westbound on Route 36.