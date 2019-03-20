UPDATE: Autopsy scheduled in fatal Douglas County crash

Update 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

CAMARGO - An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning for a northern Illinois woman killed in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Camargo Wednesday.

Douglas County Coroner Joe Victor said he is still trying to notify relatives of the DeKalb County resident who was driving a van that got into a collision with a commercial vehicle prior to 8:30 a.m.

Illinois State Police said the accident happened on U.S. 36 near Douglas County Road 1865. The road was closed for several hours.

Police have not released further details.

Update 12:55 p.m. Wednesday

Original 11:24 a.m. Wednesday

