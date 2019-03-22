Coroner: Woman killed in Douglas County crash died of blunt force trauma

TUSCOLA — The Douglas County coroner said an autopsy showed a woman killed in a crash near Camargo on Wednesday morning died from blunt force trauma.

However, Joe Victor said further tests are being run to see if Joan Biebel, 66, may have suffered from an underlying medical condition that would have caused her to veer into the oncoming lane of traffic and sideswipe a truck.

Mrs. Biebel was a resident of Malta in DeKalb County but during the week lived in Decatur and worked at St. Teresa High School as a theology teacher and campus minister. She returned to her northern Illinois home on the weekends, according to what her family told Victor.

About 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mrs. Biebel was westbound in a van that went across the center line on U.S. 36 near Douglas County Road 1865 E, east of Camargo. It sideswiped a truck with a tanker trailer driven by Kevin Seitz, 57, of Blue Mound.

The eastbound Seitz veered to the right into the ditch to avoid the collision. He was treated at an area hospital for what Illinois State Police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Victor said it’s believed that Mrs. Biebel was on her way back to Decatur after having been at a friend’s home in Paris, where they were working on a student retreat the night before.

— Mary Schenk

