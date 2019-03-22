Urbana man killed in crash

Update Friday 5:28 a.m.

MAHOMET — The Champaign County Coroner says an Urbana man was killed Thursday night in an accident about a mile north of Mahomet.

Coroner Duane Northrup says 29-year-old Lyle Owens died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana around 8:10 p.m.

Northrup says Owens was the driver of a vehicle on Route 47, near East Oak Valley Road, .when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck. Illinois State Police say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The crash remains under investigation.

Original Thursday 7:38 p.m.

MAHOMET — State police are at the scene of an accident on a state highway north of Mahomet.

Illinois State Police at Pesotum confirm that troopers were called to a crash on Illinois 47 approximately one mile north of Mahomet.

The crash reportedly took place shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to preliminary information, at least one person was seriously injured.