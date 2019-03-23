UPDATE: Oakwood man killed in single-vehicle crash identified

UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Saturday

OAKWOOD — Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Oakwood man early Saturday.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Tyler J. Baker, 27.

Police said he was driving a pickup truck east on U.S. 150, about a half-mile west of Vermilion County Road 600 E, between Muncie and Oakwood, when he left the road for an unknown reason. McFadden described the location as being at the bridge over the Conkey Branch Creek.

The truck continued through the ditch on the right and hit a culvert. Mr. Baker was ejected as the truck overturned and came to rest on an embankment on the right side of the highway. He was alone in the truck.

The crash happened about 12:15 a.m. and Mr. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

McFadden said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

The crash is the third fatal accident that troopers in District 10 have handled in the past week.

On Wednesday morning, a Malta woman died from injuries she sustained in a crash with a truck on U.S. 36 near Camargo in Douglas County. Thursday night, an Urbana man died from injuries he received in a head-on collision on Illinois 47 north of Mahomet.