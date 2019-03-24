Fire department: Champaign blaze intentionally set

CHAMPAIGN — Fire officials said that a late night blaze that displaced residents of a Champaign duplex was intentionally set.

Nobody was reported hurt.

Champaign Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters were called to a working fire at 201 W. Columbia Avenue at 10:24 p.m. Saturday.

The blaze was called in by a passerby, Smith said.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire on the porch of one of the units of the duplex, and flames had begun to extend to the home’s attic.

According to Smith, firefighters extended hose lines to the area of the flames and quickly extinguished the blaze.

“The cause of this fire is incendiary,” said Smith.

The occupants of the duplex were all displaced as a result of the fire.