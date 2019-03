A bar in Hoopeston was heavily damaged by a fire early Sunday morning.

Hoopeston firefighters found thick smoke rolling from the front of the building at BZZZ's Place at 306 East Main Street when they arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. There were no injuries. Rossville, Wellington, Rankin, East Lynn and Milford firefighters assisted in battling the fire.