Photo by: Provided A boil order for a portion of Tolono in effect starting Monday 3-25-19.

New Tuesday:



The boil order has been lifted as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.



**



Original story Monday:



A boil order continues for a part of Tolono. It's the area east of Elizabeth Street and south of the railroad tracks.



Officials said this is due to a water main repair, and the order could be lifted Tuesday if water samples pass tests.