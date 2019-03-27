UPDATE: No one injured in I-74 truck fire, state police say

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette An Illinois state trooper walks away from a burning semitrailer Wednesday, March 27, 2019, on eastbound Interstate 74 between Mahomet and Champaign. The fire caused the closure of the eastbound lanes while emergency personnel were on the scene. Image

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m.:

MAHOMET — A semitrailer full of household goods caught fire after a failed tire erupted into flames Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 74 between Champaign and Mahomet. No one was hurt.

Illinois State Police investigated the accident that backed up and diverted eastbound traffic near Mahomet around noon.

State Trooper Adam Traxler said William Garrison Smith of South Carolina was driving near mile marker 176 when he heard the tire fail and pulled to the outside shoulder. As he pulled to the side, the tire on the trailer burst into flames, Traxler said.

Once Smith stopped, he disconnected the tractor from the trailer, preventing the fire from spreading there, state police said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was extinguished by the Cornbelt Fire Department. Multiple agencies helped divert traffic for about two hours onto U.S. 150.

UPDATE, 2:40 p.m.:

MAHOMET — The left lane of eastbound Interstate 74 is now open, state Trooper Luke Dorsey said, while the right lane remains closed.

"Crews are in the area cleaning up the scene," he said. "Travel with caution."

The right lane is expected to be closed for the next 24 hours, he said.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m.:

MAHOMET — State police are directing drivers approaching Mahomet on eastbound Interstate 74 to U.S. 150, state Trooper Luke Dorsey said. Once they get to Champaign, they can get back on I-74, he said.

He expects I-74 eastbound to be closed near mile marker 176 until 2 p.m.

Original story:

MAHOMET — A semitrailer truck that caught fire has resulted in a backup on eastbound Interstate 74 between Mahomet and Champaign.

Illinois State Police are on the scene near mile marker 176 — between Prairieview Road and I-57 — which has resulted in lane blockage.