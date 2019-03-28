Temporary Danville public safety director appointed

DANVILLE – Without city council approval, acting Mayor Rickey Willliams Jr. appointed on Thursday a temporary public safety director to lead the police and fire departments for 60 days.

The city’s board of fire and police commissioners held a special meeting Thursday and appointed the first-shift police Commander Christopher Yates to the temporary post, effective Saturday, to succeed Director Larry Thomason, who retires from the post on Friday.

Williams had brought the appointment to aldermen earlier in the week.

The city council met in closed session Tuesday night to consider Williams’ recommendation to make Yates the interim public safety director, but when aldermen emerged from the closed door meeting, they did not take any action.

The next regular meeting in which the council could vote on an interim director would have been next week, but that would have left the city without a public safety director leading the police and fire departments for at least three days.

Williams said he did not want to put lives at risk by not having an interim director, so he took Yates’ appointment to the police and fire board as an emergency appointment, per city ordinance.

And that board unanimously approved Yates’ 60-day appointment by a 5-0 vote.