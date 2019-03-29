Crash closes lane of eastbound I-74 near Cunningham Avenue

UPDATE, 11:42 a.m.:

URBANA — The scene has been cleared and the lanes are reopened.

* * * * *

Orginial story, posted 11:15 a.m.:

URBANA — One lane of Interstate 74 eastbound near Urbana is closed due to a traffic crash that happened about 10:50 a.m.

Illinois State Police urge motorists to avoid the area around the Cunningham Avenue exit (mile marker 184) or at least move over while they investigate.