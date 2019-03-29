Ramp connecting I-57, I-72 closed after accident

The ramp from Interstate 57 southbound to I-72 westbound will be closed until 9 p.m., state police said.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a Michigan truck driver was on the ramp from I-57 southbound to I-72 westbound when his semitrailer truck veered off the road to the right and into the ditch.

The truck tipped over on its passenger side but the driver was not injured. Police said he was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.