Semitrailer rollover closes ramp connecting I-57, I-72

CHAMPAIGN — A semitrailer crash has forced the closure of a ramp at the Interstate 57/72 interchange until late Friday evening, state police said.

According to police, shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Liviu Calin, 57, of Mason, Mich., was driving his semitrailer on the ramp from southbound I-57 to westbound I-72 when it veered off the road to the right and went into the ditch.

The truck tipped over on its passenger side, but Calin was not injured. Police said he was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

They said the ramp was expected to remain closed until about 9 p.m. Friday while the semi is off-loaded by hand and then towed from the scene.