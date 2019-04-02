Woman leads Danville, Indiana authorities on chase in stolen truck

DANVILLE — A Danville woman is facing charges in Vermilion and Fountain (Ind.) counties after leading police on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen truck from Danville into Indiana.

Danville police Commander Josh Webb said Christina Ann Newell, 33, is currently in the Fountain County Jail and facing multiple charges in that county stemming from the chase. Once she’s released, he said, she will face charges for forgery, possession of stolen property and aggravated fleeing and eluding police in Vermilion County.

Webb said the incident began at 10:33 p.m. Monday when Danville police were called to the First Financial Bank, in the 400 block of South Gilbert St., where a woman, later identified as Newell, was trying to cash a stolen check. When they arrived, the officers tried to make contact with her, but she fled on foot.

Webb said the officers chased Newell to the area of C.N. Custom Steel Works, in the unit block of Fourth Street. Before they could apprehend her, she jumped into a truck that was parked on the lot of the business and sped off in the stolen vehicle.

Next, Newell drove south on Gilbert Street and got onto Interstate 74, heading east, Webb said. He said police attempted make a stop, but the driver refused to pull over, and the vehicle pursuit began.

Webb said Newell continued east on the interstate, then exited, heading into the Covington, Ind., area.

Then Covington police, Fountain County sheriff’s office and the Indiana Conservation Police took over the pursuit, Webb said. He said Indiana authorities eventually used stop sticks to disable the vehicle in the area of 440 South and Stringtown Road, south of the interstate and northeast of Perrysville, Ind.

After a short negotiation process, Webb said, the authorities got Newell to leave the vehicle and took her into custody. At the time of her arrest, he added, she was in possession of a handgun.