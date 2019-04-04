Authorities: Threatening note at Danville school deemed not credible

By The News-Gazette

DANVILLE — Authorities have determined that a threatening note found at Southwest Elementary School on Thursday morning wasn’t credible, Danville school officials said.

The note was found around 10 a.m. in a restroom.

School officials said “out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated while authorities investigated.”

Once authorities deemed the threat wasn’t credible, students and staff returned to the building and resumed their regular schedule, school officials said.