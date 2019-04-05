Costco in Champaign could open by late '20

Tom's Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. Submit questions here

Are you sure that Costco isn’t coming to Champaign?”



Apparently not.

The Champaign City Council has a development agreement with Costco on its study session agenda for next Tuesday night. A 150,000-square-foot store would be built on the site of the old Bergner’s department store, which is lated for demolition.

The two-story Bergner’s store occupied 154,000 square feet.

The Champaign Costco would be the 20th in Illinois, and among more than 770 worldwide. Outside of the Chicago area there are Costco stores in East Peoria and another one under construction in Loves Park near Rockford.

The city projects that the Costco would mean $7.1 million in sales tax revenue during the first six years the store is open. It would employ 150 to 225 people. The starting hourly rate for a Costco cashier is $14 an hour, although the average employee earns $22.50 an hour.

“Brookfield Properties (the owner of Market Place) is responding to national trends in retailing at regional malls and seeks to reduce the square footage of the mall,” said a memo to the city council by City Manager Dorothy David. “The prospects for filling the vacant Bergner’s space are limited and Costco will generate new customer traffic near the mall that should benefit existing stores.”

The proposed development agreement would reimburse Costco $2.75 million from sales tax revenue generated by the store over a period of up to 10 years, with the option to extend the term to up to 15 years. But the city projects that within the first six years it could fully reimburse Costco and retain $4.3 million in sales tax revenue.

“Costco indicates they would not build a store at 2000 North Neil Street without a revenue sharing agreement,” the memo says.

Part of the justification for the reimbursement to Costco is that it would be using an infill site rather than building on the outskirts of Champaign.

The membership-based retailer, with headquarters near Seattle, has been considering the Champaign market “for several years,” the memo said.

“During that time they have been exploring various sites on the edge of the community that are currently in agricultural use but close to the interstate. In their analysis of thee options, they have determined that the cost of building their store on a ‘greenfield’ site is less costly than building on an ‘infill’ site at Marketplace Mall,” said the memo.

Costco estimated it would cost $2.9 million more to build on the Market Place site versus on an undeveloped agricultural field on the outskirts of the city.

“Sometimes infill development can be more cost effective because urban services and infrastructure already exist,” said the memo from David. “In this case, however, there are substantial costs involved with preparing the mall property for redevelopment. In particular there are higher ‘soft costs’ involved in developing the infill project. Soft costs are commonly services for engineering, legal services and the like. These costs are higher due to the complexity of the project as an infill site. These higher site prep costs in redeveloping an infill site versus developing an greenfield site provide the primary justification for the request to share tax revenue.”

Costco also would operate a gas station at the Market Place site, according to the agreement.

The addition of Costco could revitalize Market Place, which opened in 1976 but has suffered the loss of two major anchor stores (Bergner’s and Sears) in recent years, said the David memo.

“There is no question that the future of the traditional regional shopping mall is on a downward trend as national store chains continue to announce all-store closings and as online sales continue to grow,” she wrote.

“Traditional anchor department stores were once the main drivers of customers to the regional mall but trends in shopping patterns have changed.

“As it becomes difficult to retain or attract anchor stores, smaller stores in malls are also impacted by declining customer traffic that is not as strong as it has been in the past. Today national department store retailers continue to close, leaving behind large square-footage vacancies in aging mall structures with few prospects for owners refilling vacancies with retail uses. In many instances in communities across the country, the regional mall which was once a valuable asset, is now becoming a liability and cities are strategizing on how to infuse new life into mall areas to keep them commercially viable.”

The city administration believes that the Costco store would become “a regional draw and people will make trips into the community to shop at their store.”

There already are 2,500 Costco members within a one-hour driving radius of Champaign.

“The only other Costco store in downstate Illinois is in East Peoria so it is expected that areas outside of their drive time radius provides potential customers for a Champaign store,” the memo said. “Since Costco is also a wholesaler they become an amenity for local businesses. It becomes convenient for local store owners, such as restaurant operators, to purchase goods wholesale which will in turn be used to strengthen their businesses locally.”

The city council will consider discuss the deal at its study session Tuesday night, according to the council memo. If the council approves the agreement at a later regular meeting and Costco completes its negotiations with Brookfield Properties, construction of the store could begin next spring and the store could be open in late 2020 or early 2021.

