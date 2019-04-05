Foreigner to come to the State Farm Center June 23

CHAMPAIGN — Classic rockers Foreigner will come to the State Farm Center at 7:30 p.m. June 23.

The band is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” and the worldwide hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is."

At the band’s core is founder and Songwriter’s Hall of Fame (2013) member, Mick Jones, who re-formed the band in 2002.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 11 at 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center.