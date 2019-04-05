Foreigner to play State Farm Center on June 23

Photo by: Provided Foreigner, known for hits like 'Juke Box Hero,' 'Double Vision,' 'Hot Blooded' and 'Urgent,' is set to perform at State Farm Center on June 23, 2019.

CHAMPAIGN — First, Styx. Now, Foreigner.

State Farm Center's turn-back-the-clock year of classic-rock concerts has added a summer date from the band that was here for Farm Aid in 1985, then again 30 years later for a show at the Virginia Theatre.

The band is responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” and the worldwide hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday for the June 23 "Hits of Foreigner" tour stop on the UI campus. They range in price from $35 to $130 plus fees. They can be bought online at http://www.statefarmcenter.com/events/detail/foreigner or by calling 866-455-4641 or going to the box office.

The current version of the band formed in 1976 includes founding member Mick Jones and Kelly Hansen, who followed Lou Gramm and Johnny Edwards as Foreigner's third lead singer.