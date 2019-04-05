Seventy Over 70 Class of 2019: The profiles

Image Gallery: Seventy Over 70 event 2019 » more Photo by: Robin Scholz

A look at the inaugural winners of News-Gazette Media's Seventy Over 70 awards, sponsored by Clark-Lindsey, in the words of their nominators:

Carlo Anzelmo

“I've had coffee with him there several times, and everyone who walks through the door gravitates to Carlo's regular table just to say 'Hi' and get their daily dose of positivity. A smile from Carlo is a great way to start the day. While I’ve only known Carlo for a short time, he's made a long-lasting impact on my life. He has truly inspired me to become a better person, more involved in my community, and to reach out to others in need. He's a great example of what it means to share our talents to make a positive change in our community.”

— Susan Bollinger

George Badger

“George is dedicated, humble, thoughtful and above all else, kind. He understands and has experience in conflict resolution and approaches each situation with strength of character, honesty and fairness.”

— Rush Record

Janice 'Jan' Bahr, Ph.D.

Personally, I don’t know how Jan Bahr has managed to do all she has done – and continues to do – in her lifetime! Although, she is supposed to be retired, she is still teaching and conducting research in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois. She is involved at a very high level in all organizations with which she is involved, and she still has time to pursue personal interests and maintain active friendships.

— Janet Ellis-Nelson

J. Steven (Steve) Beckett

“I recently became a fellow board member on the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation. I find Steve to be an inspiration. He is professional, respectful, a great team player, and has a good sense of humor. I enjoyed finding out that we both attended the same Urbana grade school, Lincoln School, which no longer exists. Steve is truly proud of being a lifelong resident of this community and even prouder of continuing to support its future!”

— Anita Stein

Eileen Borgia

“This woman has never been limited by gender (long before it was fashionable), and does not quit. Just watching her go … and go … and go makes me smile — and wonder! She lives her loves and volunteers FOR her interests, hobbies and involvement in clubs.”

— Fred Newport

Elizabeth (Beth) Chato

“Beth Chato is likely the longest running volunteer for the UPD. She has more energy than our young seasonal staff and could work a longer day than most. She encourages novice birders to keep engaging with birding. She is willing to teach anyone and freely gives her knowledge and experiences away. She was friends with Anita Purves and continues to carry out Anita's spirit of spot lighting the natural world.”

— Timothy A. Bartlett

Jan Cooper

“Jan is an organizer and has an ability to rally people to a cause or a project. She has a lovely smile and I like her laugh. Despite her many lifetime achievements, she remains humble. She is the most earnest person I know. She makes me smile when she insists that she’s not a “visual” person then goes on to notice the tiniest of details – a small cobweb in the corner of a 14-foot high vaulted ceiling and the synchronization of all of my kitchen appliance clocks are two details she spotted. She HATES to be late thus we leave pretty early for everything when we travel together. Jan came from a humble background, but her lifetime achievements illustrate her hard work in meeting her life’s full potential. She has determination, grace and the desire to make life better for other people. I fully endorse my friend Jan as an exemplary Seventy Over 70.”

— Emmie Fisher

Nancy E. Curran

“At Clark-Lindsey, Nancy lives in a villa. These are separate condos set apart from the main building. As a result, she does not eat daily in the dining room. Several other villa residents and Nancy go to dinner together once a week -- they call themselves ‘The Villains.’ The group started as four and is now up to a rowdy seven.”

— Donald and Sarah Wachter

Paul E. Curtis

“Paul maintains a cheerful countenance in his frequent interactions with people. He offers words of encouragement to those who are struggling, and he often brings a smile to everyone’s face by telling a corny joke or singing an old song. Even though he lost the love of his life, Joyce, in September of 2016 after 60 years of marriage, he has managed to bounce back and become cheerful once again. He considers all of Champaign-Urbana to be his family but spends most of his days surrounded by his loving immediate family working together on the farm.”

— Randall Graham

John R. 'Jack' DeLaMar

“Jack motivates us in the CASA office to continue to serve the children to the best of our ability. His dedication and feelings for these abused and neglected children is apparent when talking with him. He is a great storyteller and he makes us smile when talking about kids he has helped or his love for his wife and family.”

— Rush Record

John Dimit

“John Dimit is famously tenacious and doesn't do anything half-way. His commitment to physical fitness is legendary....and I believe it is the key to his remarkable recovery from a potentially debilitating stroke last fall. In the midst of his serious health challenge, John and Angie managed to contact their customers for the annual Troup 104 Christmas wreath sale....and John himself showed up on my doorstep to deliver the wreath and collect my check in early December, barely eight weeks after his stroke. Angie, of course, was at his side to drive him on his rounds. And he convinced his doctor to let him go on the ski trip to Colorado in January....as a chaperone, not a skier this year. It brought a smile to my face.”

— Diane Wolfe Marlin

Dave Downey

“He is very humble and prefers for others to be in the limelight rather than himself. His is very subtle and what makes me smile is his even keel attitude even when in a pressurized situation.”

— Jay Downey

David C. Eades

“Just as David is a hard worker and devoted to various projects, he hires wonderful people who can work independently; he does not micromanage. His staff has always been dedicated to do the very best job they can because they know how important it is to David and they do not want to disappoint him. David is a very serious person, but he also has a wry sense of humor. His work in Orthoptera brought him so much pleasure which he tries to share with others. Unfortunately, some people just don't get it! And then he laughs with them.”

— Marilyn Beckman

Robert 'Bob' Easter

“University of Illinois career, past professor, past president etc., worldwide influence via U of I agriculture department, much more he was too modest to share, extreme humility, wisdom, Christian service (Stratford Park Bible Chapel) and influence.”

— John Garrett

Lila Jeanne 'Shorty' (Athey) Eichelberger

“I love the fact that when I call or see Lila Jeanne, my family and I always leave that conversation with a positive glow. She always has a positive word of encouragement or a story to make you laugh – usually about one of her adorable kittens (Ebony and Lucky) or a wonderful story about the love of her life, her late husband Paul. On numerous occasions, my husband Scott and I find ourselves amazed by what project she has tackled that might make you question what you have accomplished for the day! The last time we checked – she was still washing her kitchen floor on her hands and knees – something we struggle at and we are half her age! At nearly 91 years young, she is still driving, maintains her own home, and is fiercely independent! She is an inspiration that showcases that age really is just a number. She lives her life each day to its fullest – embracing the moments and ultimately, giving more to those around her than we could ever give her in return.”

— Margaret A. Cline

Kathleen Naomi Foster

“She is quiet persistent. She encourages those around but never demanding. She doesn't strive for the lime light, "look at me," Perfection. She is an inspiration to me as I watch her going and coming and I know she is tired or doesn't always feel well, but she almost never begs off of her commitments.”

— Sonya Gans

Lucille Frasca

“She is very family-oriented and work-driven on a daily basis. She is soft spoken, but tenacious. Lucille is an inspiration to those who know her. She inspires others to do better and to be better in their daily lives. Friends seek her out for her advice and her words of wisdom. She encourages her friends and others to be proactive as she gently guides them along the way. Lucille has a natural ability to make others feel valued and important.”

— Courtney Mann

Tanya Gallagher

“Tanya's passion for advocacy for the disabled community is very apparent. She strives for an inclusive environment that respects dignity and maximizes each individual’s independence and well-being. Her enthusiasm is contagious (and that's what makes me smile).”

— Debra Reardanz

Margaret Givens

“Margaret is a kind and caring person and has a smile and laugh that lights up a room. She has been a immense asset to every volunteer position she has held at RSVP and its a pleasure to see her and work with her at Food for Seniors, Helen Stevick Senior Center, RSVP advisory board, and so many other places. Margaret well deserves a mention for a lady of 70 and over!”

— Roberta Edwards

Jane E. Green

“I believe that she inspires people around her with her ability to be very direct, always honest and at times brutally blunt. It is inspiring because she is doing all of this to get to the core of the matter at hand, to make sure that people are thinking of all the angles, and then are able to make the right decision. As her oldest child, I can tell you that this frankness can be jarring- but it is rarely wrong.”

— Jennifer Shelby

Alvin Griggs

“Mr. Griggs inspires those around him with his “can-do” attitude and enthusiasm. His Life accomplishments as an educator and small business entrepreneur is an inspiration to young people and adults alike. Something about him that makes me smile is that he is originally from Arkansas and his stories about growing up in the South.”

— Sam Banks

Dr. Harold D. Guither

“Harold is extremely friendly and proactive. Solution-oriented, where Harold sees a need, he fills it. He has a joyful outlook and radiates an infectious smile. Spritely, happy and energetic, Harold appears decades younger than his age. Harold gives the impression that he loves his life and genuinely wants to help others better enjoy theirs.”

— Courtney Mann

Robert Henderson

“Bob is one of the most unique individuals we have had the pleasure of meeting. He has made supporting and inspiring others his life’s work. His ability to listen, process and engage others in conversation wholeheartedly is something missing in so many human interactions today. A favorite Bob memory is taking him out for lunch for his 94th birthday where we shared an ‘upside down pizza.’ Neither of us had had that particular item before so when we finished I asked what he thought, referring to the meal. Without hesitation Bob said, ‘I thought that at my age I was done trying new things, but apparently not!’”

— Rebecca Guyette

Mary Henson

“Mary is defined by her dignity. Lou has had to fight for his life to withstand non-Hodgkins lymphoma and viral encephalitis. With Mary’s love, dedication, and support, she helped her husband battle his way out of a wheelchair, worked with him to regain his powers of speech, and never once lost optimism.”

— Amy S. Brown

Dang Dac Ho

“Dr. Ho has a genuine kindness, the staff working with him state that he makes them feel better. His neighbors are amazed by his garden and landscaping talents, they often ask him advice to work in their gardens. He saves plants that are almost dying and rescues animals. You may laugh when you hear his wife saying that she could not flush the toilet because an ant was struggling to get out, but that is Dr. Ho! I still remember he told me one day that he will give the rest of his life to help as many others as he can. Dr. Ho is truly an inspiration to me. He has an unconditional and unselfish love for others- the world will be a better place if there are more people like Dr. Ho!”

— Tam Dang Wei

Kathleen Holden

“Kathleen inspires me as a woman leader. She knows how to make changes happen and she is always willing to spend time with me to give advice or mentor. She is always willing to try something new- she just returned from India- and she has great energy that inspires all those around her.”

— Deb Reardanz

Jeanette Holliday

“Her impact on my life and my family and still the teachings she gave us still being passed down to the generations with the ability to look at the brighter side of situations even though it may not seem that way from the start and to keep moving forward.”

— Jessica Sticklen

Nick Holonyak Jr.

“He is a living history book of his field. Every time I visit him, I make sure to set aside at least two hours. His stories are amazing, and he remembers every person he ever met. Also, his language- when he's talking about his passion for science can be quite colorful.”

— Robin Kaler

Lilian Gonshaw Katz, PH.D.

“I was so touched at how modest Dr. Katz is. She is world renowned and revered by generations of scholars and teachers but she has maintained such a level head and approachability. I smile when I recall her talking about what she missed most about her late husband. When she returns from trips and is coming down the escalator, she misses seeing him at the bottom, waiting for her. Just a simple act but so profound a memory to share.”

— Kerry Rossow

Marilyn Kay

“Marilyn gives hope to students who struggle with dyslexia. She gives hope to their parents and families. For educators who have had little training in working with dyslexic students, Marilyn provides resources and solutions. She possesses a singleness of focus to her life’s work that many people fail to find or act upon. I admire her ability to engage others to share in her mission to help those who learn differently. She makes me smile because she is one of the best examples I know of someone who continues to demonstrate passion, energy, and determination toward a specific cause well into their golden years. Marilyn is small in stature but mighty in spirit!”

— Winnie Crowder

Marion Knight Jr.

“In the Boy Scouts the OA, the Scouting honor society, purpose is to crystallize the Scout habit of turning helpfulness into a life purpose of leadership in cheerful service to others. Scoutmaster Knight is a senior member of that group. Many of us have had the opportunity to serve with Marion, to walk the camp with him, and he always has a quick wit, a fun story and a smile, and is always of good cheer. He is the kind of person which makes Scouting fun.”

— W Randall Kangas

David Kuehn

“What makes me smile about Dave is his smile. He has a joie de vivre and boundless energy for the joys of life that is inspirational to observe. Dave is really the epitome of a lifelong learner. If asked what his goal is now at age 73, I think he would say to continue learning and continue helping others.”

— Jan Kane

Louis D. Liay

“As an employer, Lou encouraged creativity, enthusiasm, and experimentation in an environment of team spirit and collegiality. As a friend, he practices loyalty, compassion, and genuine concern for this around him. As a community leader, Lou promotes church and service organizations, as well as civic and social efforts. He is a stalwart promoter of Kiwanis, the park district, his church, local theater, and the arts.”

— Scott Williams

Sondra Gerhardt Libman

“Sondra encourages and challenges those around her to continually to achieve their personal and professional best. In an inspirational speech she wrote entitled ‘Musings, Confessions and Declarations! she shared that ‘… in your life, you will face many obstacles. Consider each one a mountain that must be conquered. But, remember not only must you climb up, you must get back down again. So, conquer every obstacle course, climb every mountain placed in front of you until you have acquired the skills, abilities, experiences and wisdom to build your own mountain and proudly plant your flag at the top.’ Something that makes me smile about Sondra is that she volunteer to be a dancer in the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club Dancing With the Stars fundraiser and was a hit with the crowd!”

— Sam Banks

J. Michael Martin

“Mike has a unique ability to get people to think about an issue differently from what they originally thought. He can dissect an issue into understandable segments and then tie them back together for a cohesive understanding. I was the former CEO of several local banks, and Mike always challenged me as to how to view and understand a problem/issue. He always did it in such a positive way! And he has inspired me and others to always look for ways to improve myself and the community. He makes me smile because he is such an avid Cardinals fan — don't tell Tom Kacich!”

— Dave Kuhl

Gary Matthews

“Gary Matthews’ enthusiasm and commitment to supporting children and their families has definitely inspired and motivated all who have met Gary. He is determined to help all children reach their full potential. He has inspired hundreds of community members to volunteer at the club, to volunteer and lead fundraising events that support the club, to serve as board and committee members of the organization, to financially support the club, and to be an advocate for the club’s continued success. Gary is a very active 80-plus-year-old. I would describe him as a ‘doer’ who is friendly and caring. His energy abounds and is contagious. He is a visionary and a master in accomplishing goals. He is truly a pillar of our community.”

— Debra Kimme

Ellen McDowell

“Ellen's messages to volunteers are filled with wit and wisdom. She'll cut fresh zinnias in October and share, ‘the last color of autumn’ with neighbors. At the soup kitchen, Ellen will sit for hours sharing information with guests about where to find housing or passing out stamped Christmas cards that guests can mail to family at holiday time. When fellow volunteers may be on the verge of losing patience after a long lunch hour at the soup kitchen, Ellen gently reminds all around her that the last person in line might be Jesus! Indeed, that compassion and respect is afforded to every person in line by Ellen McDowell, a model for us all.”

— Karen Pickard

Anna Merritt

“Anna is modest and moves quietly and competently to make a difference. She doesn't seek recognition but just gets the job done, and in doing so inspires those around her. I smile when I think of her working patiently with children and adults and when I see her at Clark Lindsey Village exercising and encouraging others to do the same.”

— Kathleen Holden

Grace Mitchell

“Grace is passionate about lifting children and families up and helping them build a strong foundation to succeed. She is kind, honest, trustworthy and very sincere. Grace has the potential to light up a room with her positivity and sharing her heart and drive. Grace uses her expertise and knowledge of our community to not only help the clients she serves but to educate other professionals about resources and ways to work with clients so that there can be a positive outcome.”

— Rush Record

Pat Monahan

“Pat loves the Abraham Lincoln quote, ‘I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives, I like to see a man who lives so that his place will be proud of him.’ Arcola is indeed proud of Pat Monahan. Also, when I brought up that The News-Gazette was doing the Seventy over 70 to Pat, he only commented, ‘They must have run out of people less than 40 for the Forty Under 40.’”

— Kevin Monahan

Thom L. Moore

“Thom Moore inspires by bringing people together. He shows everyone how to be respectful, regardless of social background, education or point of view. He shows us all what it means to be a ‘good citizen.’ He makes me smile because no matter how hard I try, I can never get him to say anything bad about other people, even while he works very hard to make positive changes for the community.”

— Julian Rappaport

Penn Nelson

“Penn (and wife Barb) make everyone smile when they hit the dance floor. Their love for life and each other is contagious, I continually get comments about how people see them out and they are ‘so cute.’ They not only dance on the dance floor when the occasion arises, they have been known to even dance on the beach!”

— Cindy Somers

Richard (Dick) O'Neill

“There are several things about Dick that make me smile. First and foremost: His love for his family and his huge kind heart. When his mother and brother Jerry were very ill he went to see them both every day no matter what else was on his schedule. He never brags about those types of things; he just makes it a priority and does it. He also has a great sense of humor. He is very funny and tries to see the good in all situations and I personally find that very admirable. I have watched him through the years and try to be a little more like him in some of these ways.”

— Leslie Ervin

David Palmisano

“Dave is such a friendly and charismatic person who does not hesitate to draw other people in to his volunteer projects, and they/we respond enthusiastically to help him. Dave has an incredible work ethic and inspires those assisting him to give their very best effort too. Even when his own children were grown, Dave volunteered for our church youth group mission trips, encouraging some of his friends to volunteer also. He gets along well with all age groups, and when younger people see the enthusiasm, stamina and effort he puts forth, they cannot help but do the same. One always learns new skills working with Dave, who is such a talented carpenter and so much more. Whenever there is a need, Dave jumps in to help and organizes a crew. He collaborates wonderfully with others.”

— Dottie and Jim Davito, Bonnie and Dave Ellis, Pat Justice, Mary and Jim Long

Morgan Powell

“Morgan Powell is exceptionally warm and gracious, welcoming all to the local music events he organizes. One-by-one he makes everyone feel a part of the community with his easygoing personality and unique sense of humor. There is no doubt that all of the nominees for the Seventy Over 70 Award and the many others who have had the privilege of knowing Morgan would agree that he is an exceptional contributor to the well-being of our local community and mankind in general.”

— Rex Gaskins

Gloria Rainer

“Each time Gloria comes into the health center she is driven with purpose and wears an infectious smile. Staff look forward to seeing her because she is friendly—but always attending to the job at hand, smart, focused and organized. She clearly inspires from the volume of donations she brings to the cause to the other people who she has recruited to help.”

— Nancy Greenwalt

Sandra W. Reifsteck, RN, MS, Ed, FACMPE

“There's nothing too big for Sandy to take on. Her enthusiasm is contagious. Sandy is an entrepreneur and a visionary who is constantly wanting to help nurses become better. Even before anyone had heard of the program, Sandy encouraged Carle nurses to enroll in the new nurse practitioner program. She constantly provides the encouragement every nurse needs to be the best they can be. She wants to help nurses use their nursing skills to help patients stay as independent as possible. Sandy is a very kind and caring person who is dedicated to improving everyone's life around her. Sandy has mentored many staff and peers to be their best, while balancing work and personal life. Anyone that has worked with Sandy is proud to have had the opportunity to do so and her positivity is infectious. Her three children continue their careers in healthcare finance, quality and customer service, two of them spending over 30 years at Carle.”

— Carle Center for Philanthropy

Phyllis Robeson

“Being new to the Foundation at the hospital, Phyllis has been very welcoming. She is the type of person who will randomly send you a gift or a note of thanks and encouragement. I went to the gift shop seeking a refill for a pen I had bought there because I didn't want to just throw it away and mentioned that it had been a good pen. Phyllis herself had bought two of the pens previously, pulled one out of her purse and gave it to me. Later she also passed along the one she had at home. Another time she sent me a pocket memento that reads, ‘Keep a grateful heart. I always have it with me because I know it came from a true place. The kind of generosity that Phyllis and her family exhibits only comes from a deep appreciation for all the blessings in life and the desire to share with others.”

— John Kelley

Steven K. Rugg

“In addition to serving on CCDCF and UDF, Steve serves on the board of the university YMCA. The UI YMCA serves a huge segment of the university students and faculty. Steve enjoys walking and hiking with his wife and dog in the Urbana neighborhoods near his home. Steve has a strong environmental ethic and is committed to protecting the environment.”

— Timothy A. Bartlett

Helen Satterthwaite

“Last summer, Helen's family and friends marked her 90th birthday as a party in CLV's dining room. Scores of celebrants came from far and wide: Young and old; mayors and other officials, past and present; neighbors, former and current; and scores of others whose lives Helen has touched. Everyone felt that ‘attention must be paid,’ recognizing the myriad ways in which Helen has taken action throughout her 90 years. Cake, ice cream, photographs, songs and even dancing were involved -- and that this is Helen's intention. Helen Satterthwaite is still going strong, helping others to achieve while continuing to serve as a thoughtful and self-assured, but gracious and compassionate, role model. As she enters her tenth decade, she still nurtures, and she still problem solves.”

— Ann Lowry

Carol Scharlau

“Carol has a gift of bringing volunteers together to work on behalf of our community. There is this enthusiasm that surrounds Carol that is truly infectious. We at the Parkland College Foundation have had the pleasure of having Carol serve as a volunteer leader for 17 years and couldn't imagine having grown as much as we have over the past several years without her. Carol has brought a generation of volunteerism to our community while inspiring generations to join in her pursuit of helping our community thrive. She is a mentor, advocate, teacher, volunteer, professional and loving wife and mother. No one deserves this award more than Carol Scharlau.”

— Tracy Wahlfeldt

Ed Scharlau

“Ed invested time when he served as Busey's president in getting to know the names and interests of all his fellow employees. He, along with his senior management team, spent one Administrative Professionals Day filling in for tellers, receptionists and administrative staff. The memory that makes me smile is an old one from the late '70s. We were experiencing a brutal winter of heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures. During one blizzard, he called us employees on a Sunday night and offered to give us rides to work. What a great way to demonstrate his interest in and kindness to his fellow workers.”

— Betty Owen

Cecile Steinberg

“Cecile has physical challenges yet she never, ever complains and because of her courage, she inspires all of us to keep moving. She is a loyal friend who will do anything to help when needed. Just being in her presence makes me smile.”

— Kathleen Holden

Rick Stephens

“Rick has always treated everyone with an exceptional level of dignity and grace. As a very successful leader, he would not have to be so kind and patient with those he interacts with. He has always found time for those less fortunate than he, and has always made a commitment to be a great listener. His listening skills, and his ability to communicate with everyone makes him someone that is highly revered and respected in our community.”

— Jeffrey A Scott

Winnie Stortzum

“Being around Winnie is truly inspirational! She truly goes above and beyond most people her age. She definitely enhances the lives of others by being a great example. Although she has many achievements, she is very humble and genuine. As long as I have known her, she is always positive and encouraging. She likes to laugh and does find humor in her daily life. Winnie freely shares her time and smiles … her smiles are contagious! It makes me smile when I realize that instead of slowing down, Winnie continues on a very adventurous path in life. She was even interviewed on the CILiving show in the last year. During our 50-plus years of friendship she continues to amaze me. We have shared many stories and memories. Her sense of humor has helped me to look at the bright side of life.”

— Paula Smith

Neil Strack

“Neil has been the recipient of numerous awards and is an Eagle Scout who still carries his card in his wallet. He is married to Mary Bissey and has learned a lot about libraries and books.”

— Frederick C. Stavins

Loren Tate

“Just watching Loren continue doing the things he loves … watching games, writing stories, talking sports, sharing his opinion, challenging those who disagree, defend his own opinion when others disagree and his self-deprecating humor are all inspiring.”

— Kent Brown

Pastor B.J. Tatum

“Pastor B.J. Tatum inspires by the way that he lives. He is extremely committed to family, church and community. He is a joy to be around; he is always inspiring others to be great. He always smiles despite the situation. Pastor Tatum can be summed up in one word: Hope. No matter what someone is going through, he realizes that they have purpose and continues to support them until a positive change occurs. I smile when I hear Pastor Tatum tell me stories of my late grandfather, as it always bring me joy.”

— Leshawn James

Richard Thies

“Dick inspires those around him with his confidence and openness to share his knowledge. His varied experiences make him a fascinating individual with whom to have a conversation.”

— Ron Wilcox

Lott H. Thomas

“Lott is an inspiration simply by continuing his daily work and many of his life activities at the pace he has maintained for many decades. He is a mentor to many individuals in various walks of life. He is also a lifelong Cubs fan and a supporter of all U of I athletics. He seldom misses a social event hosted by his Rotary Club, including the triennial Action Auction. Through all, Lott takes a sound perspective of life's challenges, never takes himself too seriously and is ready to see the humor in most situations.”

— Peter T. Tomaras

Sara Tondini

“Sara has faced adversity in her life. Yet, to visit with her, you'd never know. Her focus is always on others. Her dedication to our community, her sacrifice for her friends and her heart of gold continue to impress me. Even in her most difficult times in life, Sara has a smile on her face, and that's likely because she's on her way to do good.”

— Kirk Builta

Teola Trowbridge

“By her motivation alone, she inspires others. She is collaborative, sees the big picture, yet is detail-oriented to see the tasks that need to be completed for a successful project. She is a team player, gives credit where credit is due, yet is not afraid to speak her mind and/or address an issue that arises. Her example is inspiring. Teola’s laugh and love for people is all that is needed to make others smile!”

— Dale Morrissey and Janice McAteer

Jim Turpin

“As his daughter, I get the joy of spending time with Jim almost daily, at least on the phone. I smile the most when we run into people, often total strangers, who say ‘thank you’ to Jim for how he has been a part of their life through his gift of voice. How he enthusiastically supported their high school theater group or when the Illini went to the Final Four or how he patiently listened to challenging callers, or how his voice provided comfort to listeners visually impaired. My favorite was a total stranger who told Jim that he was part of his family even though they had never met!”

— Jayne DeLuce

Bette Perkel van Es

“Bette inspires by example. She personifies the adage that ‘anything worth doing is worth doing well,’ but more recently she would add to that ‘regardless of how old you are.’ She has carried out every responsibility with passion and with a commitment to find ways to provide more benefits to the people she serves. While she may be aware of gained efficiency or greater ease of work, she gives priority to the benefits to others. At this point she may have fewer work and family commitments, the ones she has continued are high on her priority list. She is constantly looking to do things differently and more effectively. Bette does not like getting older, but she accepts the facts of life with a good sense of humor: She recently traded her 19-year-old car for a new one. Surprised by the car’s fancy electronics, she announced that she will master those over the next 19 years. Whenever friends or family gather, Bette will be there with a smile on her face and a camera — not a cell phone — in her hand.”

— Margaret R. Grossman

Jack Waaler

“Jack (and wife Ginny) take a tremendous interest in others and go out of their way to foster friendships with everyone they meet. Their philosophy is perhaps best illustrated by their donation to the Urbana Free Library in the form of artwork titled ‘Stranger Reduction Zone.’ As described in the 2016-18 Urbana Sculpture Guide: ‘Stranger Reduction Zone’ is an interactive public intervention piece designed to help break down barriers between individuals and bridge the gap of anonymity between peers in busy city settings. It attempts to build stronger communities through one-on-one interaction. The piece … is carefully designed to be nonobtrusive and even familiar in a downtown setting while remaining exciting and playful."

— Curt and Elizabeth Borman

Lin Warfel

“Lin inspires others by being positive, encouraging and working hard to accomplish mutual ideals.”

— Janet Ellis-Nelson

Wanda Whitsitt

“My mom, Wanda Whitsitt, is an inspiration to those around her by stepping forward and doing what others have merely thought about doing. I have to smile when I think of the many families helped by my mom by providing air transportation to St. Jude's, or Mayo Clinic or other medical settings free of cost.”

— Steve Whitsitt

Joan Zernich

“It’s easy to describe how much Joan’s love of life and positive approach and commitment to everything she does motivates me and many other women I know. I can’t even think of Joan Zernich without smiling, as she just has the type of sincerity and authenticity, the ‘spark’ of a determined and engaging woman who loves life … she is charming and witty and nice. She always looks like a ‘million bucks’ as her style is impeccable. She inspires others, but is also inspired by others, so she listens and learns and shares. What more is there?!”

— Donna Greene

Richard (Dick) Ziegler

“Dick approaches everything with a calm demeanor. A subject matter like accounting often scares people off or shuts them down. Dick is able to communicate his expert knowledge in a complicated subject at any level. This allows him to be uber-effective in working with volunteer board members who may not have the knowledge in a very important subject matter.”

— Brice Hutchcraft

Anne Zolt

“This active women has made a positive impact on her community and the world around her. I am truly inspired by her dedication to actively improving her health and well-being. Anne has a quick wit and a magnetic personality, making her a joy to be around. She says she strives daily to find gratitude, to look forward, and to be positive.”

— Courtney Mann