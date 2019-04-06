Champaign bank robbed Saturday

Photo by: Supplied by Champaign police A black man in his 20s entered REgions Bank, 111 S. State St., C, about 9:13 a.m. Saturday and robbed it by handing an employee a note.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a robbery at a bank on the outskirts of downtown Saturday morning.

Police were called to Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., at 9:13 a.m., where a man handed a teller a note and fled with an undetermined amount of cash. The robber did not display or even imply that he had a weapon.

No one was physically injured.

He was last seen running west to an alley just south of University Avenue.

The robber is described as a black man in his mid-20s. He was wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled up tight, concealing his face.

A week ago, another bank just eight blocks away was robbed.

On Saturday, March 30, a man entered First Midwest Bank, 812 W. Springfield Ave., about 10:18 a.m., handed a note to a bank employee and made off with cash. He was described as a white man, about 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477; online at www.373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.





