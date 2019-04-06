At least 2 reports of shots fired on the east side of Rantoul

RANTOUL — Rantoul police are investigating reports of shots being fired on the east side of the village late Saturday morning, but no one apparently injured.

Lt. Justin Bouse said his officers received a few reports of about two shots having been fired in the 1500 block of Keesler Drive shortly after 11 a.m.

It’s believed an Hispanic male was the target of a group of young males.

“It appears they are looking for four high-school age males seen running from that area,” he said, adding that the group split up, headed in all directions.

“They didn’t hit anybody and nothing has been found that was actually hit,” Bouse said of the department’s preliminary investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at 892-2103 or callers who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.





