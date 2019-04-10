Star won't be able to make Ebertfest

CHAMPAIGN — Oscar-nominated Virginia Madsen won’t make it to Roger Ebert’s Film Festival this year.

She was to appear with her classic indie film “Sideways” to close out the festival at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Festival director Nate Kohn told Brian Barnhart this morning on WDWS’s “Penny For Your Thoughts” that she was delayed by shooting for a television show.

Kohn also said tickets were still available for all films.