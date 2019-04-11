UPDATE: Wind advisory issued for the entire area

Update 5:25 a.m. Thursday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of East Central Illinois.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Thursday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties. Ford and Iroquois counties are under the advisory from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says winds could range from 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 to 50 miles per hour.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines and unsecured trash cans and outdoor furniture could be moved around as well.

Driving will be especially difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Original 11:43 p.m. Wednesday

