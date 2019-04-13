LIVE! Spring game

FINAL — Team Butkus 24, Team Grange 10

Illinois went to a running clock in the second half to stick closer to the posted schedule. When it comes to the final score, well, to be honest I lost track of who was exactly on each team. Some players were on both.

Big TD run by Jakari Norwood, breaking free for 52-yard score. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Calvin Avery down on the field. Athletic trainers spent a lot of time with him. Looks like left leg injury. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Second half has seen more Blake Hayes punts. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Another INT for #Illini defense. Quan Martin went up for the one-handed snag. #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

****

Halftime — Team Butkus 17, Team Grange 10

Deon Pate with a fumble recovery at the goal line. Another good play for #Illini defense. #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Another pick six for #Illini defense with Nate Hobbs getting in on the act. Team Butkus up 14-10. #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Reggie Corbin down. Athletic trainers taking a look. He walked off slowly. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Caleb Griffin nails a 48-yard field goal to end the first half. Team Butkus up 17-10. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

****

End of 1st quarter — Team Grange 10, Team Butkus 3

Matt Robinson gets first run at QB. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

First possession for each “team” ends in a Blake Hayes punt. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Best plays for #Illini offense have been runs by Matt Robinson and MJ Rivers. #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Caleb Griffin makes a 29yd FG and gives Team Grange a 3-0 lead. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Sean Coghlan with the INT after Nick Walker blows up Bobby Walker and returns it for a pick six. Team Butkus up 7-3 after PAT. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

Touchdown pass from Cam Miller to Griffin Palmer. It’s 10-7 Team Grange. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

First team offense punts again. Blake Hayes getting a workout. #Illini #SpringGame — Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 13, 2019

***

The difference between this spring and the others in the Lovie Smith era? Illinois football actually has enough players on the roster to have a spring game. Sure, some positions are thinner than others (defensive end especially so at the moment), but there will actually be some live tackling today at Memorial Stadium.

Of course, there are limitations to that, too. The first string won't tackle to the ground when the Illinois spring game starts in about 30 minutes. And the teams — Butkus and Grange — are more theoretical than anything. Expect plenty of co-mingling.

But it's as close an approximation of a traditional spring game that Illinois fans have had in some time. Beat writer Scott Richey will be on the Memorial Stadium sidline providing updates throughout the afternoon. The rest of the News-Gazette Media crew — longtime beat writer Bob Asmussen and photographer Rick Danzl — will have plenty of coverage in Sunday's N-G. Loren Tate will be there, too, gathering insight and information for future columns. We've got you covered.

