UPDATE: Conditions on the four injured in crash on I-57

Update 7:44 a.m. Monday

PAXTON — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 57 for five hours Saturday evening.

According to a state police report, Petona J. Mateo, 37, of Rantoul was driving a 2004 Nissan van south in the right lane of Interstate 57 in rural Ford County at 4:35 p.m. Saturday when an International truck tractor driven by Pamela K. Owens, 58, of Muskegon, Mich., rear-ended his vehicle.

Both vehicles ran off the highway to the left. The van crossed into the northbound lanes, turned over and ignited.

Mateo and three other occupants of the van — Felipe Juan Felipe, 40, of Rantoul, an unidentified 11-year-old boy from Rantoul and an unidentified nine-year-old girl from Rantoul — were all injured.

The occupants of the van were transported to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A state police spokesperson says Mateo had minor injuries, while Felipe was reported to be in good condition Monday morning. The conditions of the two children injured are unknown.

Police ticketed Owens for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Original 1:57 p.m. Sunday

