Bergman departs St. Thomas More volleyball for Mahomet-Seymour

CHAMPAIGN — On the heels of a third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament, St. Thomas More volleyball is looking for a new coach after Stan Bergman submitted his resignation and accepted the same position at Mahomet-Seymour.

Sabers athletic director Josh Hinkley and Bulldogs AD Matt Hensley each published a press release Tuesday morning announcing their respective pieces of coaching news. Bergman's impending hiring must receive M-S board approval.

Bergman ran the STM program for the last four seasons, putting together a 129-30 record in the process. That included capturing the club's first-ever state championship in 2017 and a third-place plaque earlier this school year.

"Bergman will always hold a special place as part of the STM family," Hinkley said. "While we are sad to see him go, we understand his decision. We thank him for being a strong, faithful role model for our young ladies and the school as a whole, and we wish him the best of luck in the future."

The Bulldogs previously were coached by Stacey Buzicky, who left the squad after a Class 3A regional semifinal appearance during the 2018 campaign.

Bergman, who currently lives in Mahomet, is a four-time News-Gazette Coach of the Year — twice with St. Thomas More, and twice with Centennial during a 15-year tenure with the Chargers.