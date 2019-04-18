CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu nearly took his decision to the wire. Sunday was the deadline for early entrants into the NBA draft. Dosunmu, once projected as a potential first round pick during the 2018-19 season, will return to Illinois for his sophomore season instead.

"I stay home to help Coach (Brad) Underwood turn the Illinois program around," Dosunmu said in a video he posted to Twitter early Thursday evening. "We beat some ranked teams this season. We tasted some success. But we didn't dance, and Illinois needs to dance."

"The Orange Krush is ready to dance. I love my teammates. It's time to work harder. We're getting bigger, better and stronger. We are building. We will be better. I will be better, and that starts now. New hashtag: #UnfinishedBusiness."

Dosunmu was named co-Most Outstanding Player for the Illini during Monday's team banquet, sharing the honor with fellow freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Dosunmu led Illinois in scoring at 13.8 points per game, while also averaging four reboudns and 3.2 assists. The Illini went 12-21 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten.