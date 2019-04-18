Mahomet-Seymour schools put on soft lockdown over 'domestic situation'

Photo by: Penny Weaver/Mahomet Citizen A Mahomet police vehicle sits outside Lincoln Trail Elementary on Thursday, April 18, 2019, after that school and Mahomet-Seymour Junior High were both placed on a soft lockdown over what Superintendent Lindsey Hall said was a threat related to a 'domestic situation.'

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m.:

MAHOMET — Student dismissal at two Mahomet-Seymour schools will proceed normally despite a soft lockdown issued earlier this afternoon.

Superintendent Lindsey Hall said a threat related to a "domestic situation" led to both Lincoln Trail Elementary and Mahomet-Seymour Junior High going on soft lockdown around 12:55 p.m. and there was an increased police presence at both schools.

Hall said the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution," and while the police presence will continue through dismissal, parents can proceed normally and after-school activities will continue normally.

