Two Mahomet schools placed on soft lockdown

MAHOMET — Student dismissal at two Mahomet-Seymour schools will proceed normally despite a soft lockdown issued earlier this afternoon.

Superintendent Lindsey Hall said a threat related to a "domestic situation" led to both Lincoln Trail Elementary and Mahomet-Seymour Junior High going on soft lockdown around 12:55 p.m. and there was an increased police presence at both schools.

Hall said the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution."

And while police presence will be on-going through dismissal, parents can proceed normally and after-school activities will continue normally.

There is a police presence at both schools. Hall said an update, including whether student pick-up will be affected, would be available through the district’s social media channels around 2:15 p.m.

