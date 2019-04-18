UPDATE: Illini Union basement reopens after fire at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Urbana Fire Department officials survey the damage after a fire in the Einstein Bros. Bagels location in the basement of the Illini Union Thursday, April 18, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana. Image

UPDATE, 10:55 a.m.:

URBANA — An Urbana fire official said the cause of af fire Thursday morning in the basement of the Illini Union is undetermined.

Chief Fire Investigator Jeremy Leevey said crews were called to Einstein Bros. Bagels at 6:16 a.m.

Leevey said a small fire had started in the kitchen, but it was mostly contained by the sprinkler system. Firefighters put out the remaining flames and had them under control in a few minutes.

Leevey said there was smoke damage throughout the bagel shop but most of the basement was unaffected by the fire or smoke.

Leevey said the dollar loss was minimal. It included lost paper products and trays.

The bagel shop and areas around it are closed, but the rest of the basement is open.

The Union, located at 1401 W. Green St., is fully operational and all events will go on as planned.

UPDATE, 10 a.m.:

URBANA — Officials continue to investigate the cause of a fire in the Einstein Bros. Bagels location that closed the basement of the Illini Union this morning.

Urbana fire crews remain on the scene at 1401 W. Green St. in the heart of the University of Illinois campus.

A message from Illini Alert said the fire was extinguished quickly and that the basement was closed. The rest of the building is open.

Orignal story, published 7:45 a.m.:

URBANA — Fire crews remain on the scene at the Illini Union on the University of Illinois campus after a fire reportedly broke out in the basement of the building this morning.

A message from Illini Alert stated that the fire was out and that the basement is closed, but the rest of the building is open.

This is a developing story.