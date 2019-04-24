UPDATE: Danville man fatally shot on day he was released from prison

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette A Danville police officer sits on patrol in the 800 block of Sherman Street on Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019. Investigators were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses to a fatal shooting that took place the night before.

UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:

DANVILLE — Police are still investigating the murder of a local man who was gunned down on the day he was released from prison.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified Danville’s fourth homicide victim of 2019 as Cedric M. Halthon, 33.

Police Cmdr. Josh Webb said at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 800 block of Sherman Street for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, the found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Halthon had been serving a six-year prison sentence in connection with a 2014 drug case. He was released from the Kewanne Life Skills Reentry Center on Tuesday.

Ed Butler, one of Danville’s Three Kings of Peace, said his brother — the Rev. Frank McCullough — had been communicating with Mr. Halthon and planned to mentor him upon his release.

“The boy was hoping to get his life back on track,” Butler said.

UPDATE, 10:05 a.m.:

Witnesses stated that after the shooting, a man wearing a black-and-white sweatshirt was seen running from the area.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

This is the fourth homicide in Danville in 2019.

— Michael Kiser

Original story, published 9:39 a.m. Wednesday:

McFadden said the shooting happened on Sherman Street. She said Danville police, Illinois State Police, and the coroner's office are investigating. No other details were immediately available.

— Tim Ditman