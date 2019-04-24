UPDATED: Danville shooting victim ID'd

Photo by: Noelle McGee/News-Gazette Media A Danville police officer sits on patrol in the 800 block of Sherman Street on Wednesday morning. Investigators were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses to Tuesday's fatal shooting.

The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of the man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Danville.



Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as 33-year-old Cedric M. Halthon of Danville.



Danville police commander Josh Webb said around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Sherman Street. When they arrived, Webb said officers found a gunshot victim on the ground behind an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Webb said witnesses stated after the shooting, a man wearing a black and white sweatshirt was seen running from the area.



The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 446-TIPS.



This is the fourth homicide in Danville in 2019.



-Michael Kiser



The Vermilion County Coroner said an autopsy is being done Wednesday on a man who was shot and killed in Danville on Tuesday night.



McFadden said the shooting happened on Sherman Street. She said Danville police, Illinois State Police, and the coroner's office are investigating. No other details were immediately available.



-Tim Ditman