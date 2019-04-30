Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 83 Today's Paper

Flash flood watch issued for most of the area
| Subscribe

More Local

Flash flood watch issued for most of the area

Tue, 04/30/2019 - 7:26am | Michael Kiser

The National Weather Service says most of East Central Illinois will be under a flash flood watch starting Tuesday evening.

The watch includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby counties. It will be in effect until Wednesday evening.

Periods of heavy precipitation are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. There is the potential for several inches of rain falling on already saturated ground, which may lead to flash flooding.

Sections (3):News, Local, Weather
-