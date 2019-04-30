Flash flood watch issued for most of the area

The National Weather Service says most of East Central Illinois will be under a flash flood watch starting Tuesday evening.

The watch includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby counties. It will be in effect until Wednesday evening.

Periods of heavy precipitation are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. There is the potential for several inches of rain falling on already saturated ground, which may lead to flash flooding.