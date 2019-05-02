Dense fog advisory issued for part of East Central Illinois

The National Weather Service says a portion of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, and Vermilion counties.

Visibility could be reduced to one quarter of a mile. So be sure to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving around the area.

Meanwhile, all of East Central Illinois remains under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday night.