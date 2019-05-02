UPDATED: Flash flood remains in effect
|
9:22 a.m. Update
The dense fog advisory has been cancelled.
Original
The National Weather Service says a portion of East Central Illinois is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Thursday.
The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, and Vermilion counties.
Visibility could be reduced to one quarter of a mile. So be sure to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving around the area.
Meanwhile, all of East Central Illinois remains under a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday night.
