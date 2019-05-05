UPDATED: Victim in fatal shooting in north Champaign identified

CHAMPAIGN — The victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday in north Champaign was identified as Scott M. E. Roth, 21, of Champaign, by the Champaign County Coroner's Office on Sunday evening.

Mr. Roth is Champaign's second homicide victim of 2019, and police are investigating to see if there's a link to a shooting 22 hours earlier in another part of town that wounded one man.

Officers responded to the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive at 1:49 a.m. and found Mr. Roth mortally wounded.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mr. Roth was pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m. Sunday at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, and an inquest may be held at a later date.

A release from the police department said that preliminary information is that there was an argument just before the shooting.

Champaign Police Department spokesman Tom Yelich said there were several people present but police need to hear what they have to say. They would also like video surveillance if anyone has any.

Yelich said police aren't sure if the shooting was related to one that also involved several people that happened about 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the Countrybrook apartment complex in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.

A 26-year-old man is expected to recover from his wounds, police said.

In that shooting, police found mulitple bullet casings suggesting there was more than one person present, but few people have been willing to talk to them about what happened.

On Jan. 24, Dehrone Hobbs, 38, was found fatally shot in a home in the 800 block of Fairoaks Drive. No one has been arrested for that.

Anyone with information on any of those crimes is asked to call the Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Tips can also be submitted online at 373tips.com or to the P3 Tips mobile app.